Saudi Arabia First Approves Major Microsoft Acquisition of Activison Blizzard

It started! Finally, the rulings from regulators on Microsoft’s giant acquisition of Activison Blizard are coming out. The first one came from Saudi Arabia who has just stated that have no objections for the purchase to be approved.

Microsoft believes that this purchase will be completed in this fiscal year, that is, in the period that started last month until June 2023. However, many believe that this period is too long and that long before that we may have an approval in our table.

Judging by Saudi Arabia, we already have the first regulatory body in the world to express in favor and without objectionsthat is, the brand “Call of Duty” is completely free for Microsoft to use as it pleases – something that Microsoft Sony afraid that this will happen.

Below, check out the confirmation from Saudi Arabia:

تعلن #الهيئة_العامة_للمنافسة عن عدم ممانعتها من إتمام عملية التركز الاقتصادي بين:

-مايكروسوفت كوربوريشن

-أكتيفيجن بليزارد إنك pic.twitter.com/lo5scC3F7k — الهيئة العامة للمنافسة (@SaudiGAC) August 21, 2022

It is expected that from now until September several other countries will manifest. However, we want to remember that the main ones are: FTC (United States), European Union and CMA (United Kingdom).

However, it is logical that we have great news for this Sunday and let’s hope that everything works out, at least Xbox started off on the right foot and has already achieved the first approval!