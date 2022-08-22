Scam artist uses a woman’s CPF and she gets a dirty name

In February, physical therapist Renata Ferreira, 42, discovered that her CPF had been used by a scammer to open a PicPay account. She looked up her document number on the Serasa website and saw a debt of over R$7,000 charged by Banco Original.

Renata, who agreed to talk to the UOL but he didn’t want to take a picture, he says he’s never been a client of any of the institutions. She has been living in Los Angeles (USA) since 2013.

“The debt was made in May of last year, that is, it was all this time accumulating interest”, he says.

During the research, he discovered that he had a dirty name because Banco Original asked Serasa to deny his CPF. In total, the debt made by the fraudster was BRL 7,213.75

The debt was made on PicPay, and the Original issues the PicPay slips. Both companies are controlled by the same financial group, J&F Investimentos. That’s why it was the Original that asked for the negation.

Delay to resolve: Renata says that both Original and PicPay took almost two months to solve part of the case, and there is still another pending issue. The report had access to the exchange of emails with the two companies and the report made by the physical therapist. PicPay only claimed that it resolved the situation, and the Original declined to comment.

“The original informed me that there was nothing [irregularidade] and said that the problem could be with PicPay. One pushed me towards the other” he declares.

Is it difficult to open a PicPay account? To become a customer, simply provide full name, email, CPF and telephone number.

On its website, PicPay informs that you can ask for a selfie to be sent as part of the registration.

Time zone increased headache: Living in a city with a difference of four hours less in relation to the time zone in Brazil, Renata woke up at dawn to send emails and call the SAC of the companies.

She mainly triggered the PicPay service, especially after the response from Banco Original.

“The service I had was flawed, I was not informed about how it all happened”, he declares.

How did the companies handle it? After some exchanges of messages, PicPay confirmed the security flaw. “We identified that your data was used by a third party and as this goes against our terms of use, we intervened and released your data from our app,” the fintech said by email.

However, the company did not respond to how the security system was circumvented by the embezzler. “Due to internal reasons, I cannot provide more details about our analyses.” Banco Original excluded the victim’s CPF from the list of debtors.

Were there any other problems? Renata imagined that the case was already concluded, but was surprised again with another charge in June. Original issued a slip in the amount of R$ 51.91 that can be paid until 2030. Again, it does not recognize the debt.

PicPay and Original deny that the second charge exists, but the amount appears in Renata Ferreira’s name two months ago.

What do the companies say? wanted by UOL, PicPay claims that the case has been resolved and that the debt has been withdrawn. “The company also reinforces that safety is its priority, with teams dedicated to mitigating, monitoring and controlling risks in real time”, he declares, in a note.

The company did not, however, mention the second charge. Banco Original declined to comment on the incident.

“What punishment can these companies have? They caused a disturbance in my life and nothing happens? The punishment only came to me”, says Renata.

Can PicPay and Banco Original be held responsible? Pedro Guimarães, a lawyer and specialist in digital law, says that a bank can respond in court if the victim proves that the denial of his name was irregular.

This request can be made as a matter of urgency, so that the judge can immediately judge the matter, before looking at the rest of the process.

According to Guimarães, another option is to file a claim for moral damages due to undue denial, due to all the inconveniences suffered. The fraudster, if identified, can answer for the crime of embezzlement.

The distance between the two countries makes Renata question new initiatives. As she lives abroad, she registered the incident report on the internet and used her family’s address and telephone number in São Paulo. One way out is to call a lawyer in Brazil and participate in virtual hearings.

In the last contact, made by email on Tuesday (16), the PicPay service team replied for Renata to keep an eye on the account and the application. She has neither one nor the other. The debt remains active. “The feeling of insecurity is great, it even gives despair.”