Scientists warn of giant volcanic eruption

A team of scientists from the University of Cambridge issued a warning to the journal Nature stating that global authorities have a mistaken notion of the chances of a gigantic eruption and, because of that, humanity is not properly prepared to face its consequences.

According to the researchers, who make up the Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER), the risk of a large-scale eruption is much greater than the chance of an asteroid hitting the planet.

“This urgently needs to change. We are completely underestimating the risk that volcanoes pose to our societies”, says Lara Milani, specialist in global risks.

A series of analyzes of ice cores on the frequency of eruptions over time points to the high chance of a magnitude 7 eruption within the next 100 years. The last magnitude 7 eruption was that of Krakatoa, Indonesia, in 1883.

The eruption of Krakatoa was 13,000 times more powerful than the atomic bomb that hit Hiroshima in 1945.

Around 100,000 people died locally and global temperatures dropped one degree on average, ruining crops around the world.

