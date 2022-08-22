See Manchester United’s likely lineup against Liverpool

Credit: Disclosure

Manchester United vs Liverpool face each other this Monday (22), at 16:00 (GMT), at the Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, for the third round of the Premier League. With two consecutive defeats, the Red Devils will go in search of the first victory.

Manchester United lineup against Liverpool

In 19th place and with zero points, Manchester United comes from an important rout for Brentford in the last round. The result shook the structures of the English club, also bothering Cristiano Ronaldo who expects a more competitive team. The club quickly went to the market and hit Casemiro, from Real Madrid.

There’s a good possibility that Antony will be the next backup. The Brazilian team forward was left out of the Dutch team’s last game, increasing rumors of an eventual transfer.

“I can only say that the owners want to win and as for the fans, we want them to support the club,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday. “I can understand sometimes, but I haven’t been at the club long enough to see the full context. We have to fight together and be united.” Erik has Hag.

Manchester United’s probable lineup against Liverpool is as follows: Of Gea; Dalot, Varane, Licha Martínez and Malacia; Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Eriksen; Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford.

On the other hand, Liverpool, who have not yet won, will take the field with Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk and Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho and Henderson; Salah, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Premier League 2022/23 (English Championship)

3rd round

​

Date and time: 22/08/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Old Trafford in Manchester (ENG)

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett

Streaming: ESPN and Star+