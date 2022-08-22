See print of threatening message in which Mussi’s mother charges R$ 50 thousand

The LeoDias column had exclusive access to the message in which Mara Lúcia Abrão de Carvalho, mother of former BBB22 Rodrigo Mussi, charged R$ 50 thousand shortly after leaving the reality show. According to what the woman said in an interview given to Domingo Espetacular on Record TV, which will be broadcast this Sunday (21/8), the amount would be a debt referring to a trip that the former BBB made to Australia that the influencer would have financed with a loan from the mother.

Using the profile of her store, nicknamed Rafa Noivas, the influencer’s mother claimed that the money had not been returned and that Mussi would have until the 10th (probably February, a week after Rodrigo was eliminated from BBB22) to pay her. , if it would not tell “the whole truth”.

“I want my money back. I lent it to you and you didn’t give it back. I’ll give you until the 10th. I want 50,000 that’s mine. If not, I’ll tell you the whole truth,” he threatened.

Revelations made in the interview for the LeoDias column

In an interview with the LeoDias column in early August, Rodrigo Mussi stated that the threat was the definitive breaking point with his mother and that soon after the fact, he stopped having contact with her. “In the morning there was a message from her (mother) saying: ‘I want R$ 50,000’. Then I said: ‘What for?’. She said: ‘I want R$ 50,000 because I know the son I have”,’ Mussi says.

In addition, the former BBB22 also reported that his mother invaded the Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, where he was hospitalized shortly after the serious car accident he suffered and took a photograph. Mussi was in a coma at the time: “My mother took a picture. I was in a coma and the cameras caught and the security told her to delete the photo.” After the event, Rodrigo’s mother was prohibited from entering the hospital by the direction of the HC.

