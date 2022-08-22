see the differences and what to do

CPF Null, suspended or cancelled: see the differences in each situation of your document and see what to do in each case

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

For any citizen, keeping the CPF regularized is extremely important. After all, any irregularity in this document can cause several problems, including difficulties in getting credit in the market, opening a checking account and even getting a job.

Therefore, if you discover that your CPF is null, you need to take steps to resolve the situation. For more information on the subject, see below.

Null CPF: how to check the regularity of the document?

Thus, the first point is that there are different situations that can involve your CPF. In the case of CPF Nulo, this means that there is some proven fraud in the registration of the document. In that case, it can be suspended or even cancelled.

As we have already explained, when this happens and your CPF is irregular, you are unable to do various activities, such as applying for credit, participating in government programs (such as social assistance) or even obtaining a passport. In addition, you cannot receive retirement if you are already entitled.

In the case of CPF Nulo, the Federal Revenue receives thousands of Income Tax returns per year. Of these, some can culminate in irregularities. But it is necessary to differentiate an irregular CPF in the CPF Nulo Revenue. Annulment is something more serious, which can involve fraud in the declaration and requires you to seek regularization forms as soon as possible.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

That is, keep an eye on the differences between canceled, suspended or pending regularization CPF. For those who have a null CPF, the consequences involve difficulty in creating bank accounts; take out loans; make public tenders; receive retirement; take out funding, etc.

To find out if your CPF is regular or irregular, just make a query on the Federal Revenue website. The site to do the regularization is here. Important: when the CPF is canceled or annulled, there is no way to regularize the same number. Therefore, the Revenue will determine a new CPF number.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress/shutterstock.com