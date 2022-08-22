see the latest from Cruzeiro

Clear leader of Serie B, Cruzeiro, through Ronaldo, can be rewarded by the CBF. As the club is going through a complicated financial moment, the Phenomenon’s stance is likely to guarantee an important amount for the planning of 2023, which is why a positive news has been articulated with the entity.

See below the latest news that moved Cruzeiro in recent days.

Ronaldo wants title award

In live on Twitch, the owner of Cruzeiro revealed to be acting behind the scenes for the benefit of the club. That’s because the possible title of Série B would only guarantee a place in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil 2023, something that the current management sees no advantage. As CBF does not pay the amount of the two previous phases, Raposa understands that it deserves to be rewarded by the entity.

“We are discussing with the CBF that the champion of Série B has no other benefit, besides access. There is no financial reward. Advance two stages in the Copa do Brasil, but do not earn the money from these stages. There is a discussion with the CBF, regardless of who will win, because the champion has to have financial and sporting benefits. It’s fair. Let’s see,” he said.

charged phenomenon

Despite the good moment, Ronaldo remains cautious. As Cruzeiro is still going through a complicated financial moment, he wants to take it easy not to make impossible promises to the fans, as the planning is careful.

“Nothing to celebrate yet, a lot to do, creditors calling. Nothing to celebrate, for now. There’s nothing gained. The woohoo mood is far from Cruzeiro, and we have to remain firm and strong, with humility, to achieve our goals,” he said.

Debt with Dede

In litigation with the former club, the defender, through the Labor Court, became aware of the updated millionaire values ​​of the process he moves in the courts. According to the GE, the decision of Judge Jessica Grazielle Andrade Martins set the amount at R$ 20,516,496.46. Now, the club, in addition to appealing, can appeal to the First Business Court of Belo Horizonte claiming the granting of Judicial Recovery.

Pezzolano’s Complaint

Expelled in the duel against Grêmio, the Cruzeiro coach left the field irritated. In this way, he claimed to have everything recorded by the time he was taken out of the match. Later, the professional justified the posture, explaining that he never sought to offend the referee.

“Later, the recording is for a documentary that will leave the Cruzeiro up front and it has already served for that. In fact, today I didn’t disrespect anyone. I already told the referee, I got mad because Luvannor threw himself to the ground and the referee sends me off. It’s impotence, but I’m calm. It is to keep working, the good thing is that we are very close to the goal, very close to the access. We have to stand firm, with our feet on the ground. We will have another final at home, we have to win and we will work for it.”

Paulo Pezzolano, coach of Cruzeiro, was sent off in today’s game against Grêmio. The coach had promised not to be sent off anymore and had a tape recorder under his shirt to prove he hadn’t said anything to the referee. pic.twitter.com/xGpl8a1msX — FutebolNews (@realfutebolnews) August 21, 2022

Invitation to Bricklayer’s Glove

A web phenomenon, the youngster may soon be present at a Cruzeiro match. In Europe, the influencer met Ronaldo, who was delighted with the charisma and simplicity of the owner of the catchphrase “receive”.

“Let’s take him to see Cruzeiro. See a cool game and take it. It’s pure charisma. Everyone looks at him and wants to hug him, talk. It’s that way of his own. I enjoyed it a lot, very angry energy”, said Ronaldo.

Investment to keep owner

After agreeing to buy Oliveira, Cruzeiro will have to open the safes to stay, definitively, with Neto Moura. According to the newspaper O Tempo, the estimated purchase price is R$ 1.5 million for 50% of the economic rights. Therefore, through good performance on the field, Ronaldo can make the investment after the end of the loan with Mirassol.

FIFA process

Dealing with legal charges, Fox gained a new headache. According to the GE, management expects a payment order involving the purchase of Rodriguinho from Pyramids. In total, the debt is 6 million dollars (today R$ 31 million). If the debt remains open, the club may be prevented from registering new players.