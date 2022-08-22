see the results of the 3rd Tele Sena de Independência draw today, Sunday, 08/21

O third draw of the Tele Sena de Independência 2022 was held this Sunday (21), in another round of people who can take the prizes.

This new opportunity marks the return of Rapa Tudo. The numbers drawn in Tele Sena of Independence 2022 can be found below.

Tele Sena Independence Result 2022, Sunday, 08/21

Result Plus and Minus Points (21/08): 05-06-18-35-37

Tele Sena Complete Weekly (21/08): 52 – 54 – 55 – 58 – 60 – 61 – 62 – 63 – 64 – 66 – 67 – 68 – 70 – 72 – 73 – 74 – 76 – 77 – 79 – 80 – 81 – 83 – 87

1st draw (07/08): 01 07 12 14 22 30 38 43 48 50

2nd draw (14/08): 04 17 20 23 26

3rd draw (21/08): 05 06 18 35 37

What are the ways to win the Tele Sena?

Who wants to play in Tele Seine You must purchase yours at Lotérica, the post office or in the digital version.

To compete for all Tele Sena prizes, the player pays only R$ 15.00. And, after one year, you can redeem 50% of the value, with interest and monetary correction, or add the difference in value and exchange it for the Tele Sena in force.

win now

In this instant prize, you scratch off seven protective films, including the “extra chance”, and if you find three identical images, you win the indicated prize.

In this edition of Tele Sena de Independência you can find prizes of: R$15.00, R$2,000.00, R$3,000.00, R$5,000.00, R$10,000.00, R$100,000.00, House, Car, Motorcycle.

In addition, another novelty is the return of “Rapa Tudo”, in which you scrape “Ganhe Já” and, if you find three identical images of “Rapa Tudo”, you take the House, the Car, the Motorbike and plus R$ 120,000.00 to spend as you wish.

Reward by score

More Points

It is a board with 35 dozen, in which you can mark the numbers drawn during the five draws of the campaign, broadcast on Sundays on SBT.

The prize is up to BRL 500,000.00 for those who More Points. If there is more than one winner, the prize will be divided equally.

less points

In addition to competing with Mais Pontos, in the same framework, Tele Sena guarantees prizes of R$1,200.00 to hundreds of winners who make less points.

Tele Sena Complete Weekly

In this issue of Independence the “Tele Sena Award-Winning Weekly” will draw double prizes every Sunday. You can fulfill the dream of your own home and still give a house to those you love, or put two BMW cars in the garage.

The winner can still win, alone, six motorcycles, also from the BMW brand. In other words: there are Sundays when there will be two houses for a single winner, in another it will be two BMW cars and also Sundays when you can win six BMW motorcycles alone.

