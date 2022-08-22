See the situation of Lula and Bolsonaro’s candidates in the five largest electoral colleges in the country – News

In the five largest electoral colleges in the country (São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and Rio Grande do Sul), candidates from the parties of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) lead the voting intentions in only one state each (São Paulo and Rio). Together, the five states have 83.6 million voters — 53.5% of the country’s total.





In the other three states, the candidates who appear ahead in the surveys have maintained a position of neutrality or little engagement in relation to the presidential election. All data on the electoral race in the states are from surveys carried out with Real Time Big Data.

In Rio, governor Cláudio Castro, from the PL, the president’s party, numerically leads the dispute, although in a technical tie with the PSB candidate, deputy Marcelo Freixo. With no candidate of its own in the state, which is the third largest electoral college in the country, with 12.8 million voters, the PT supports the name of Freixo.





In São Paulo, with more than 34 million voters, Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the voting intentions. In the state, it is the PL that has no candidate for government. But President Bolsonaro supports former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) in the dispute.





In Bahia, ACM Neto (União Brasil) is well ahead in the electoral race. The PT candidate, Jerônimo Rodrigues, and the PL candidate, João Roma, are vying for second place in the preference of the Bahian voter. Bahia is the fourth largest electoral college in Brazil, with 11.2 million voters.



In Minas, the second largest electoral college in the country, with 16.2 million voters, Romeu Zema (Novo) appears ahead in the dispute with the candidate of the president’s party, Carlos Viana (PL). The PT has no candidate for state government. Despite this, the party supports the former mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD).

In Rio Grande do Sul, which has 8.5 million voters, former governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) appeared in a technical tie with President Bolsonaro’s candidate, although numerically ahead. PT candidate Edegar Pretto came in third, but farther away from the two.