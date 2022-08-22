Sex crime between men falls in yet another country. But there are still 68 to go!

Can you believe that in 2022 sex between men is a crime in 68 of the 193 countries recognized by the UN? And in some of them with death penalty? The curious thing is that war can! But finally that will change in Singapore. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced Sunday that the country will decriminalize same-sex intimate relationships.

He said the government would repeal Section 377A of the penal code, a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men.

“I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept,” the executive said in a national announcement.

First steps towards a new society

The change in Singapore law has raised a worldwide question about the importance of discussing issues such as homosexuality even in more conservative countries.

Lee Hsien Loong approves the change and agrees that it will bring more security to same-sex couples in the country.

But the release goes to page five. The Prime Minister informed that the celebration of marriage remains vetoed for these models of couples.

“Even if we repeal Section 377A, we will defend and safeguard the institution of marriage. According to the law, only marriages between a man and a woman are recognized in Singapore.”

The law that prohibited sex only applied to men. Sex between women is not a crime in Singapore.

68 countries still prohibit the practice

Despite seeming a separate case, in addition to Singapore, 68 other countries still criminalize sex between men, according to the international organization “Human Rights Watch”.

On top of that, seven of these countries still maintain the death penalty for men who have sex with men. They are: Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Qatar, Yemen, Iran, Mauritania and Sudan.

And 36 countries explicitly criminalize lesbian practice; another 11 use “vague language” that could frame sexual relations between women as a crime, according to Human Rights Watch.

These same countries are among those that also criminalize sex between men.

Let the people be happy, lord rulers! The evil of humanity is in much greater things than you insist on closing your eyes!

With information from AlJazeera