She-Hulk surpasses Deadpool and achieves unprecedented feat in the MCU

The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has gained a strong comic reinforcement: She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin, the protagonist has already become an expert in one area of ​​humor with just one episode aired: breaking the fourth wall to communicate with the public. Right off the bat, she managed to surpass Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to achieve an unprecedented feat in the world of the Avengers.

Prior to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Studios, the Deadpool franchise was known for different strands. In addition to making fun of DC and Marvel, movies starring Ryan Reynolds used breaking the fourth wall as a characteristic joke.

However, before Bullseye’s official introduction into the MCU, another character decided to break the fourth wall and speak directly to the audience for the first time in the world of the Avengers. In She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, Jennifer Walters chatted with Disney+ subscribers.

In the first episode of the Disney+ original series, Marvel made the tone of the new plot clear. Light and funny, She-Hulk uses reason to mock the Avengers universe itself while proving the lawyer’s intelligence. Breaking the fourth wall happens as a way to show Jennifer’s control and superiority in every situation.

She-Hulk vs. Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool Scene Disclosure/Twentieth Century Studios

However, his comedic technique of talking to the audience is quite different from that used by Deadpool. In the antihero movie, Ryan Reynolds’ character is not worried about what happens around him. The mercenary goes out talking to the public regardless of who is in the same room.

During She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, the protagonist shows a delicacy to talk to streaming subscribers. At the first opportunity she has to break the fourth wall, Jennifer waits for her best friend (Ginger Gonzaga) to leave the office to speak to the audience without worries.

But in Mexico, Tatiana Maslany’s character is caught by the Hulk (Ruffalo) while breaking the fourth wall. So, unlike Deadpool, people around She-Hulk can sense this interaction between show and audience, just like in Fleabag (2016-2019).

In the global announcement of the series, director Kat Coiro tried to make it clear to avoid confusion. “[Os gibis de] She-Hulk were doing this long before the two [Deadpool e Fleabag]”. So, what appears to be a novelty for the film industry was already a tradition for Marvel in the lawyer’s history.

It is worth remembering that this feature of She-Hulk came from comic books. In the comics, Jennifer frequently interacted with readers. In 1989, the cover of his new comic was already breaking the fourth wall, while playing with X-Men fans.