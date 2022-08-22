Simone Tebet: the reasons why the candidate ‘blessed’ by the elite skates in the polls

Laís Alegretti

From BBC News Brazil in London

21 August 2022

Credit, Reuters

Less than two months before the elections, voting intentions for the MDB candidate, Senator Simone Tebet, are stationary at around 2%.

The ticket formally has the support of the PSDB – the party of the vice candidate, senator Mara Gabrilli -, in addition to Citizenship and Podemos. And Tebet’s name was defended by a group of economists and businessmen in the manifesto “The best way for Brazil”, released in June, amid internal disputes to define a candidacy of the so-called third way.

Among those who expressed support for her are Affonso Celso Pastore, Ana Carla Abrão, Armínio Fraga, Candido Bracher, Luis Stuhlberger, Pedro Passos, Walter Schalka, among others.

The support of strong names, however, did not translate into an increase in votes for the senator from Mato Grosso, who also has support in agribusiness.

Although polls indicate that the senator has no chance of winning this presidential election, political scientists point out that Simone Tebet’s candidacy sets up a longer-term project for her – which also expands her space within the party -, and a kind of reaffirmation of the MDB on the national scene.

Nara Pavão, political scientist and professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), says that it is “an important symbol”.

“Launching a candidate, even if it is not a viable candidate, is almost a declaration that ‘we are here and this is the face of the party’. (…) Sustaining a good candidacy – which did not take off, but which shows that the MDB is there – it helps in rebuilding the party’s brand”, says Pavão.

“The MDB and the PSDB need to survive and they need to insist on candidacies. This is very important for these historically large parties that suffered a lot from the aftermath of Lava Jato – which was much more negative for them than it was, for example, for the PT, which is a party that relies a lot on the electorate. These other parties don’t have many supporters, people who defend and who make sure these parties don’t die. So they’re very afraid of losing visibility.”

But why did Tebet’s candidacy stop at this level? The reasons, according to political scientists heard by BBC News Brasil, involve both specific issues of Tebet’s candidacy – the profile of traditional politics and the delay in defining a name for the MDB and PSDB -, as well as the central context of this election: the division of voters between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here are the main points:

Simone Tebet is, at the same time, a name little known in Brazil and who represents the traditional political system, according to analysts and professors heard by the report.

“Although Simone is young, she is a woman, she is still a representative of the traditional political system – the daughter of a former president of the Senate (Ramez Tebet), from a traditional party, she has always been a politician”, says political scientist Leonardo Barreto, director of Vector Research consultancy.

“She still represents a traditional candidacy – gestated within the political system itself and not supported by mass movements. It is clearly a movement of political elites.”

Social scientist Esther Solano, a professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), says that the MDB candidate has “a lot of blessing and support from the upper class, fundamentally businessmen, who see her as a candidate who will carry out a liberal agenda.” .

“But as much as she is chosen from the elites, she is unknown to the people, not really having a channel of communication with the people – like Lula and even Bolsonaro -, this support from the elites is not reflected in votes.”

Nara Pavão says that while many voters have expressed a desire to ideally have a “third way”, arriving at a profile that appeals to many is a more challenging issue.

“Not wanting one of the candidates (Lula or Bolsonaro) is one thing, agreeing on what the third way will look like is another story,” he says.

“This scenario would have been a little different if it had come to some candidate who was detached from the political system – since that’s what people who want a third way want – a new politician, someone very charismatic, who can speak to the masses. didn’t show up, he didn’t show up.”

2. Internal conflicts and delay in resolution

The delay in defining candidates for what is conventionally called the third way – and the fights within the parties in this process – left little time to work on these candidacies, according to those interviewed.

“When you have a very polarized scenario and in which from the beginning the candidacies that proposed themselves as the center, or third way, did not materialize quickly… This creates a vicious cycle – the longer they take, the more they present themselves as unfeasible”, says Pavão.

Barreto agrees: “The timing issue was important – if you had Simone Tebet established since last year, with dissemination work, support, maybe it could have some impact, but it was very, very high. And then the speaker volume of Simone Tebet is short.”

Esther Solano said that the infighting was a difficulty and that “it gave the feeling that the third way only preached, in fact, the union of the country and the end of polarization and hatred on paper”.

In July, even the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) was called and had to respond to a lawsuit filed by a member of the MDB of Alagoas – the president of the Court, Edson Fachin, denied a request to cancel the national MDB convention scheduled to confirm the candidacy of Tebet.

3. ‘Battle of the Titans’

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Lula and Bolsonaro, together, add up to three out of four voting intentions

The central feature of the 2022 election shows that, so far, there is no competitive candidate other than Lula or Bolsonaro – which, of course, affects Tebet and any other candidate.

Polls of voting intentions show that Brazilians who plan to vote for a candidate other than Lula or Bolsonaro are a minority.

“Between these two figures, it is very difficult to open a path as another possibility, because they are two great mobilization powers, both Lula and Bolsonaro. It is difficult to open a gap”, says Esther Solano.

Leonardo Barreto says that, given this lack of space, “for a third way to become viable, you would probably have to have a crisis in one of the two poles”.

According to a Datafolha poll released on Thursday (18/8), Lula appears in the lead, with 47% of voting intentions, followed by Bolsonaro, who has 32%. This means that, together, they have three out of four voting intentions.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 7%, Simone Tebet (MDB) has 2% and other candidates add up to 1%. Blanks and nulls represent 6%. They did not know how to respond or did not respond, amounting to 2%. The numbers refer to the stimulated scenario, in which respondents receive a list of candidates.

Nara Pavão says that “the third way became unfeasible despite, for example, we hear a lot of people saying that they would like a third way”. The main reason, she says, is the polarization between very strong candidates – “a battle of the titans”.

The political scientist recalls that the dispute is between a former president and the current president, and that voters, in this case, vote based on what they have already done, and not on promises. “There’s not much room for subjective, abstract things, government proposals,” she says.

4. ‘Useful vote’

Credit, Roque de Sá/Senate Agency photo caption, Research released on Thursday shows Ciro Gomes (PDT) with 7% and Simone Tebet (MDB) with 2% of voting intentions

This scenario of polarization, according to Nara Pavão, can encourage voters who ideally would like an alternative to Lula or Bolsonaro to vote for one of the two instead of looking for an alternative – since in the current scenario only one of the two has a chance of winning, according to polls of voting intent.

“In this scenario of polarization, it’s not just what I want, in an ideal plan. It’s what is possible to be achieved. We increasingly see the center melting – the closer we get to the election, the more the people are acting strategically. This is the trend from now on”, says the UFPE professor.

5. Election Rules

Electoral legislation also plays its part in this equation, according to Leonardo Barreto.

“The new electoral legislation is requiring parties to prioritize elections for the Chamber, because you will have a higher barrier clause and an end to coalitions. This makes political parties prioritize these (parliamentary) elections to the detriment of majority elections. “, he says.

Congress raised the barrier clause (or performance clause), which is the minimum number of votes needed to have access to the party fund and free radio and television time) – in 2022, it will be 2% of valid votes. Another change was the end of coalitions – replaced by party federations, which are the unions of two or more parties for at least four years.

Barreto also says that a longer period for carrying out political campaigns “would be essential” for little-known candidates. The duration of the electoral campaign, which was once 90 days, is currently 45 days. “For newcomers, it’s almost impossible to actually introduce yourself,” he argues.