“Since the time of Paulo Sousa”; Mauro Cezar loses patience and ‘detonates’ Flamengo defender

O Flamengo cannot forget the Copa do Brasil, which will be played next Wednesday (24), against São Paulo, in Morumbi, so much so that it took the field against Palmeiras, last Sunday (21), with a team practically all reserve , chosen by Dorival Júnior. After taking the lead, the Cariocas gave up the tie and returned with 1 point in their luggage to Rio de Janeiro.

After a great move by Ayrton Lucas on the left side, who dribbled over Marcos Rocha, took it to the baseline and crossed, Victor Hugo appeared inside the area to beat Weverton, with a header. In the second half, Raphael Veiga, from outside the area, kicked with his left leg, in the corner, without giving Santos a chance to defend, who jumped, but could do nothing.

Among those chosen to be in the starting 11, one of them ended up receiving a lot of criticism, both from fans and journalists. On his official social network, making numerous comments about the confrontation, Mauro Cezar Pereira showed that he did not approve of Matheuzinho’s performancewho replaced Rodinei, in good form.

Without mincing words, he nudged the young man: “Matheuzinho made it clear today why Rodinei became a starter since the days of Paulo Sousa”, he wrote. If that criticism wasn’t enough, Mauro still had time to go against Dorival’s option about the timing of changes during the game, making it clear that the 1-1 result was fair:

“Dorival Junior took a while to change Flamengo, fair draw, championship remains open, Fluminense is now vice leader with eight points behind Palmeiras. Corinthians can be seven if they beat Fortaleza soon”, spiked. In this case, the paulistas were defeated by the people of Ceará, remaining in 4th place, with 39 points.