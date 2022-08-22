Sino-Canadian billionaire sentenced to 13 years in prison for financial crimes

The billionaire had disappeared in 2017. Photo: Reproduction / AFP / Getty Images.

Last Friday (19), a court in Shanghai, China, sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua to 13 years in prison;

In addition to being sentenced to prison, the Sino-Canadian tycoon was fined 6.5 million yuan;

The billionaire had been missing since 2017.

Last Friday (19), a court in the city of Shanghai, China, sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua to 13 years in prison and fined him 6.5 million yuan, equivalent to R$5 million. , at the current price, for financial crimes.

In addition, the mogul’s conglomerate, Tomorrow Holdings, was fined 55.03 billion yuan.

Read too:

The Shanghai First Intermediate Court said Jianhua and his company were indicted for illegally embezzling public deposits, illegal use of funds and corruption.

The tycoon, considered one of China’s most controversial businessmen, had disappeared from a Hong Kong luxury hotel in 2017 after a Chinese police operation.

Jianhua maintained close ties with key Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders. Given this, his disappearance was associated with an anti-corruption campaign by President Xi Jinping.

In 2016, the billionaire was ranked 32nd on the Hurun List, the local version of Forbes’ ranking of China’s richest people. Until the period, he had a net worth of almost US$ 6 billion, equivalent to R$ 31 billion.

*With information from Reuters.