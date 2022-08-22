Sonia Abrão exposes that Globo ‘boycotted’ Arthur Aguiar and answers if she was paid by Maíra Cardi: “Very betrayed”

The presenter, who defended her brother with “nails and teeth” during BBB 22, said that she still defends and accompanies Arthur

Billing the prize BRL 1.5 million, Arthur Aguiar won the BBB 22 without much difficulty. famous like anita, Bruna Marquezine and Gabriel Medina made efforts for Paulo Andre, which skyrocketed as the main competitor. However, the actor took the program with 68.96% of votes, establishing himself as one of the champions with the highest approval rate.

Sonia Abrampresenter at TV network!became known for defending Arthur with “nails and teeth” in the “The Afternoon Is Yours”. In the board “Side with Fefito”of Splash UOLthe journalist responded to rumors that she had been paid by Maira Cardi to speak well of the singer: “As Fabíola Reipert says, we work in an environment that is a swampy world”mocked.

“I defend Arthur to this day. He suffered a boycott by Globo itself, a bad cancellation out here. But he deserved to win. He was very betrayed within the BBB, went through bullying, and why? Why did he betray the woman?”questioned Sonia. she even said that Arthur should return to making soap operas, as he gained national prominence after working on open TV.

“One hour, this negative wave that came with everything they did to him will pass. I think Arthur should go back to soap operas. That’s why I think the restoration of his career will happen, not for the music. In this profession, we do not always speak well, and sometimes we come across these people. A lot of people leave the band so they don’t have to face it. I do not do this”closed.