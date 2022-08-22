Sony Responds to Death Stranding on Xbox Game Pass

This week, there was a lot to talk about with the announcement that Death Stranding would be coming to PC Game Pass. This made a lot of people wonder how a franchise that belongs to Sony got to a service from the competitor.

Well, it looks like Sony had no involvement in the negotiation for the game to reach PC Game Pass. On PC the game was released by 505 Games and according to a spokesperson on the PC version it is up to Kojima Productions and 505 Games to handle these negotiations.

Matters related to the release of Death Stranding for PC are handled by Kojima Productions and 505 Games. SIE is not involved in this promotion.

Even so, the situation is still very strange, this whole situation in relation to the game arriving at the service. How does the company have no control over its own IP on another platform?

Death Stranding will be available to PC Game Pass subscribers on August 23rd. Remembering that the version available will be the base, instead of Death Stranding Director’s Cut that brings new content.

From popular game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience. In the future, a mysterious event known as Death Stranding has opened a passageway between the living and the dead, resulting in grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the ruined world, scarred by a desolate society.

Playing as Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the survivors of a devastated America.