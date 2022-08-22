Soteldo re-opens well, Santos beats São Paulo and is close to the G6

In Yeferson Soteldo’s debut, in Vila Belmiro, Santos played with superiority and won the classic against São Paulo by 1 to 0, tonight (21), and climbed the Brasileirão table. The goal was scored by Lucas Braga.

The highlight of the match was for Soteldo, who did not feel the first match after returning to the club and was the main man of Lisca’s team. It was his assistance for the winning goal.

The result for the 23rd round takes Peixe to eighth position, with 33 points, three behind Internacional, in sixth place. Tricolor Paulista remains with 29 points, in 12th place.

São Paulo return to the field on Wednesday (24), at 21:30 (Brasília time), to catch Flamengo, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

For the 24th round of Serie A, next Sunday (28), Tricolor will host Fortaleza next Sunday (28), at 4 pm, and Lisca’s team will take Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, at 6 pm.

Who did well: Soteldo

Santos’ number 10 is still light for Soteldo. In his debut for the club, the attacking midfielder showed how much the creative sector of Peixe can gain with his arrival: the Venezuelan was a reference for his teammates, who were looking for him a lot, he created good plays, and, on the opportunity he received with more space, provided a precise assist for Lucas Braga to head in. Great match from the little Santos player.

Who was bad: Niko

On the other hand, São Paulo’s number 10 did not collaborate in the creation, was well marked and was still poorly in the collection of dead balls. He also received a yellow card for a clash with Eduardo Bauermann at the end of the first half. At the start of the second, did Nikão take a shot from outside the area? and only. Minutes later, he was substituted and made way for Calleri.

Santos dominates in the first half and manages in the second

Santos was superior throughout the first half, taking advantage of São Paulo’s passing errors and putting pressure on the opposing defense. Santos gave Jandrei work, who could do nothing in the 33rd minute. Marcos Leonardo hit a beautiful turn of the game for Soteldo, who got rid of the marking and put the ball on Lucas Braga’s head. The striker completed and opened the scoring. With the advantage, in the second half, Santos managed the score and retreated. For most of the time, the strategy worked, but the victory was only guaranteed thanks to João Paulo’s great night.

São Paulo starts badly, progresses, but lacks aim

Tricolor even knew how to retain the ball at the beginning of the game, but could not convert possession into chances to score. The lack of objectivity and the wrong passes punished São Paulo, who offered space and good opportunities for Santos. In the final stage, São Paulo returned more aggressive and took danger on several occasions, but stopped in a great performance by João Paulo.

João Paulo saves Santos victory

If in the first half he had little to work on, João Paulo sweated his shirt in the final 45 minutes, and guaranteed the three points for Peixe. From the beginning to the end of the final stage, the Santos goalkeeper made great saves, especially in the submissions of Luciano, Pablo Maia, Reinaldo and Miranda, and was a very important piece in the victory of Lisca’s men.

Gringos debut in Vila

The night at Vila Belmiro was marked by four debuts, two for Santos and two for São Paulo: Gabriel Carabajal had a discreet performance for Peixe, while Soteldo, now in his second spell at the club, was the man of the game. On the tricolor side, defender Nahuel Ferraresi showed a very confident performance and did not even seem to be in the first confrontation for the team. He was not responsible for the Santos goal. Striker Nahuel Bustos also debuted in Vila. He entered the field at the end of the match, in Luciano’s place, and could barely participate.

Prosperous round for the Pisces

Until the round began, Santos and São Paulo were separated by one point, and the distance to the G6, the Copa Libertadores classification zone, was six. The victory in the classic and the bad results of the teams at the top of the table – Atlético-MG and Corinthians lost, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Athletico-PR drew – formed an almost perfect round for Peixe. After all, América-MG and Bragantino also scored a point and were left behind. It remains to be seen the result of Internacional against Avaí, in Ressacada, on tomorrow night (22).

distinguished visit

The boy Davi Lucca, son of Neymar, who was in Vila Belmiro on Friday (19), also went to the stadium to watch today’s classic. During the visit the day before yesterday, the boy revealed his desire to see his father end his career at Santos: “For me, [a visita] represents many things. But what I think most is that it’s where it all started and I wish that’s where it all ends,” he said.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 1 X 0 SÃO PAULO

Reason: 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

date and time: August 21, 2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow cards: Eduardo Bauermann (SAN), Marcos Leonardo (SAN), Nikão (SAN) and Felipe Jonatan (SAN)

Goal: Lucas Braga (SAN), 33 minutes into the 1st half

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández (Camacho), Vinícius Zanocelo and Carabajal (Lucas Barbosa); Lucas Braga (Ângelo), Marcos Leonardo (Luiz Felipe) and Soteldo. Technician: Lisca.

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Rafinha, Miranda and Ferraresi; Marcos Guilherme (Igor Vinícius), Gabriel (Pablo Maia), Igor Gomes, Wellington (Reinaldo) and Patrick; Nikão (Calleri) and Luciano (Bustos). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.