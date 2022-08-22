South Korea, US Launch Biggest Military Exercises in Years Amid North Korean Reaction | World

South Korea and the United States on Monday kicked off their biggest joint military exercises in years with a resumption of field training, officials said, as allies seek to increase readiness over potential weapons tests by South Korea. North.

The annual summer exercises, renamed the Ulchi Freedom Shield this year and scheduled to end on September 1, came after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, vowed to “normalize” the combined exercises and increase deterrence against the North.

South Korea separately launched the four-day Ulchi civil defense exercises on Monday, designed to boost government readiness, for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The military and civilian exercises are aimed at improving the country’s readiness to meet the changing patterns of warfare, with evolving cyber threats against key facilities such as chip factories and supply chains, Yoon said.

“Keeping the peace on the Korean peninsula is built into our airtight security posture,” Yoon said at a cabinet meeting, calling for thorough exercises based on real-world scenarios.

Exercises were the biggest since 2017 after being scaled back because of COVID-19 and of Yoon’s predecessor restarting negotiations with Pyongyang, which called the rehearsal exercises for invasion.

North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the west coast last week after South Korea and the United States began preliminary training for the exercises.

North Korea has carried out missile tests at an unprecedented pace this year and is ready to carry out its seventh nuclear test at any time, Seoul officials said.

Yoon said his government is willing to provide economic aid if Pyongyang takes steps towards denuclearization, but North Korea has rejected his offer, openly criticizing him.

The Seoul Defense Ministry said the allies will conduct 11 field training programs, including one at the brigade level – involving thousands of troops – this summer.

To better combat North Korea’s growing missile threats against the South capital, the ministry said it would improve missile detection capabilities and press for early deployment of a new interception system.