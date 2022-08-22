Stocks fall in week marked by Powell speech in Jackson Hole; China cuts interest rates and more market affairs today

Global stock markets operate lower on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) re-emerged, but Chinese markets closed higher after China cut its lending rates. of reference.

Investors are eyeing the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, which begins Thursday in the United States. The president of the American Central Bank, Jerome Powell, will make a presentation on Friday (26), the second day of the event, and his speech has the potential to change the mood of the market.

In addition to the event, the personal consumption price index (PCE), for the month of July, is also scheduled for Friday.

Looking ahead to today, investors await results from Palo Alto Networks and Zoom Video after the markets close.

In Brazil, the highlight goes to the preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), referring to the first half of August, which should present deflation of 0.84%, according to Itaú estimates.

On the corporate front, for the judge of the 7th business court in Rio de Janeiro to give his sentence, ending the judicial recovery process, Oi will have to hold a new tower auction this Monday (22). The event is scheduled for 15:30 (Brasília time).

The minimum price foreseen in the public notice for the acquisition of 8 thousand fixed telephony towers from Oi is R$ 1.697 billion. NK 108, an affiliate of Highline do Brasil, has already made a binding offer for the assets. American Tower and IHS would be other possible participants in the auction.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate lower on Monday (22), following the previous day’s low after rekindling fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed.

This week, investors await further signals from the Fed with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on inflation at the central bank’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole.

The euro returned to par with the US dollar on Monday for the first time since mid-July as recession fears re-emerged in the euro zone.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.88%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -1.14%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -1.54%

Asia

Most Asian markets ended the session in the negative as concerns re-emerged over the Fed’s aggressive hikes, while China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange rose after China cut its benchmark lending rates.

China’s central bank cut its one-year benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points to 3.65% and its five-year rate by 15 basis points to 4.3%.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.61%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.41%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.59%

Kospi (South Korea), -1.21%

Europe

European markets operate in the red, with concerns of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) back on investors’ radar.

Optimism was dampened by aggressive signals from ECB policymakers, with Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel telling a German newspaper that the ECB should continue to raise interest rates even as recession risks in Germany mount.

The minutes of the European Central Bank’s most recent monetary policy meeting will be published on Thursday, while investors will be keeping an eye on Eurozone PMIs on Tuesday.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.61%

DAX (Germany), -1.94%

CAC 40 (France), -1.62%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.70%

commodities

Oil prices fall on fears that the global economic slowdown could hurt demand for fuel. Today’s pullback breaks a streak of three straight highs.

China’s southwest Sichuan province began limiting electricity supplies to homes, offices and shopping malls last week because of a severe energy crisis caused by extreme heat waves and drought, according to state media and a company. power.

The energy restriction in some regions of China is also a concern, as it could lead to a slowdown in the Asian giant’s economic activity.

WTI crude, -1.43% at $89.47 a barrel

Brent crude, -1.71% at $95.07 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 1.47% to 690.50 yuan, equivalent to US$100.98

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.98% to $21,140.45 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This week’s agenda is marked by polls, hearings and the beginning of electoral propaganda on radio and television, with a reduced number of indicators, as if opening space for political news. But the numbers that will be released in the coming days are highly anticipated and promise to have an impact on the market. One of the main highlights is the preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), referring to the first half of August, which will be released on Wednesday (24). Itaú expects a deflation of 0.84%.

On Thursday (25), the numbers from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) will be released, with no set time for disclosure. Itaú’s projections suggest that employment in the private sector stabilized in July, following an upward trajectory that began in October 2020.

Also on Thursday begins the Jackson Hole Symposium, an annual event that brings together central bank leaders, academics and economists from around the world. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give a presentation on Friday (26), the second day of the event, and his speech has the potential to change the mood of the market.

The second day of the Jackson Hole symposium also coincides with the release of one of the Fed’s favorite indicators: the personal consumer price index (PCE), for the month of July. Currently, this index accumulates a high of 6.8% in 12 months, well above the inflation target in the United States, which is 2%.

Still in the US, purchasing managers indices (PMIs) are forecast on Tuesday (23). On the same day, the sales figures for new properties are released, an indicator that has deteriorated in recent months. On Thursday comes the second estimate for the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter. The first indicated a drop of 0.9%. The Refinitiv consensus points to a 0.8% contraction in the second review.

Brazil

8:25 am: Focus Bulletin

3pm: Weekly trade balance

15:30: Auction of Oi towers

8:30 pm: President Jair Bolsonaro participates in a sabbath at Globo’s Jornal Nacional

USA

9:30 am: Fed Chicago National Activity Index

Japan

Industrial and Services PMI

3. ICMS loss compensation

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes granted precautionary measures, on Friday, 19, ordering the Union to compensate ICMS losses in the States of Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte and Acre as of this month. At the end of last month, the STF had already issued similar injunctions to São Paulo, Alagoas, Maranhão and Piauí.

The recent decisions of the STF obliging the Union to compensate the losses of States with the reduction of ICMS rates on a monthly basis already have an estimated impact of more than R$ 10 billion in the second half of this year, according to sources from the economic team. The cost to the National Treasury could exceed R$20 billion, if all state governments obtain similar injunctions.

Investigation of the Petrobras privatization process

Deputy Reginaldo Lopes (MG), leader of the PT bench in the Chamber, filed a lawsuit with the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to paralyze the privatization process of Petrobras. The deputy asked the TCU to open an investigation, justifying that there are allegations of damage to the treasury and fraud.

In the representation, filed last Friday (19), the parliamentarian highlighted that to privatize Petrobras, the government would have to change laws 9,491/97 and 9,478/97, which determine that the Union holds the shareholding control of the company. Reginaldo Lopes says that the government is trying to adopt a model to circumvent this requirement.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (21), Brazil recorded 27 deaths and 4,125 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 148, a reduction of 28% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 15,300, which represents a decrease of 40% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,782,002, equivalent to 79.03% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,485,236 people, which represents 84.01% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,570,789 people, or 47.28% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

The meatpacking company Marfrig (MRFG3) informed the final amount of dividends of R$ 0.757965 per share that will be paid

on September 15, 2022.

Individuals or legal entities registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of August 19, 2022 will be entitled to the dividend.

The payment of dividends in Brazil will take place on September 15, 2022.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica Brasil approved the Interest on Own Capital (JCP) credit, related to the 2022 fiscal year, in the gross amount of R$ 300 million, based on the balance sheet as of July 31, 2022. The amount is equivalent to 0, 17961450011 per share.

The JCP credit will be made individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company’s records at the end of August 31, 2022. After this date, the shares will be considered “ex-interest”. Payment of this income will be made until July 31, 2023.

Alupar (ALUP11) will pay, on August 31, 2022, the payment of the second installment of the approved dividends, corresponding to R$ 131.8 million, equivalent to R$ 0.15 per common and preferred share issued by the company and R$ $0.45 per unit issued by the company.

Shareholders who were registered in the company’s records at the end of April 11, 2022 will be entitled to receive these dividends.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) started the non-binding phase in the processes for the sale of assets in refining and associated logistics, which includes the Abreu e Lima (RNEST) refineries in Pernambuco, Presidente Getúlio Vargas (REPAR) in Paraná, and Alberto Pasqualini ( REFAP) in Rio Grande do Sul.

Potential buyers eligible for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum containing more detailed information about the assets in question, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for the preparation and submission of non-binding proposals.

American (AMER3)

Americanas announced to the market on Friday the choice of Sergio Rial as successor to the current president, Miguel Gutierrez, as of January 1, 2023. The announcement is considered unexpected by the market, since Rial is chairman of the board of directors of Vibra and has no experience in the retail business.

“The company believes that this succession movement will reinforce its profitable growth strategy and takes the opportunity to thank Miguel Gutierrez for his dedication to the company”, he says in a statement released today.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

