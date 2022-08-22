Sul de Minas uses low tax, free land and proximity to SP to attract e-commerce giants

municipalities in the south of Minas Gerais are becoming the new target for investments by companies in the construction of their logistics sheds to supply the growing demand for e-commerce in the country. After the success of Extrema in this segment have led to an explosion in land prices in this city, companies have sought as an alternative other municipalities that are close to the Fernão Dias highway, the main link between Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

Camanducaia is already emerging as one of these new hubs and is the destination of several companies. It was the city chosen, for example, by the bakery giant Bauducco as its new address – and there will be the factory of the family company that is headquartered in Guarulhos (SP). Other locations, such as Pouso Alegre, Cambuí and Itapeva, are also making an effort to attract new business.

Continues after advertising

The explanation behind this move is simple. Although its location is not as convenient as that of Extrema, all these municipalities are still quite close to the capital of São Paulo – all are within a radius of, at most, 200 kilometers from São Paulo. Furthermore, from a tax point of view, they offer the same benefit of Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) than Extrema, in comparison with cities in São Paulo. Minas Gerais has one of the lowest ICMS rates in the country for the e-commerce sectorranging from 1% to 3%.

Due to the natural demand of companies for spaces in its territory, Extrema stopped offering free land to businesses interested in opening branches there. Second the manager of the industrial and logistics division of the real estate consultancy JLL, André Romano, the price per square meter of warehouses in Extrema went from R$20 to R$26, which has already led to a review of accounts by the companies. Thus, many companies are already starting to look at other locations. “Extrema stood out because it was always very pro-business, but there are already projects going to neighboring areas”, says Romano.

Continues after advertising

O industrial leasing manager for Cushman & Wakefield in Brazil, Eric Ammirati, points out that the experience of Extrema has drawn the attention of neighbors, even though the relevance of these cities is still small compared to Extrema. “Today, based on what we have been talking to clients, regardless of the sector, the attractiveness of Minas has been interesting. And the south of the state has this synergy with São Paulo due to its proximity”, he says. Therefore, cities that have this location advantage are moving to “nibble” part of these investments.

‘Emerging’ destinations

One of these new destinations is Camanducaia, 134 km from the city of São Paulo. According to the city hall, 35 medium and large companies operate there, while another four are negotiating their arrival in the region, which currently has approximately 4 million square meters available for the construction of warehouses. “Before, we used to visit investor fairs behind companies. Nowadays, with Extrema getting more expensive, companies are already starting to spontaneously look for our city”, says the representative of the city’s economic development, Diogo Barbosa.

Continues after advertising

With the mining town Extrema getting more expensive, companies are looking for other locations in the state, such as Bauducco Photograph: Daniel Teixeira / Estadão – 10/10/2019

It is in this context that the arrival of Bauducco, famous for its pasta and Panettone, is taking place. The company acquired a land of about 1 million square meters for the construction of a new factory in the city, says Barbosa. The company was one of the first industries to explore the territory of Extrema, where it has a factory. However, with no new spaces there, he chose to grow the business in the neighboring city.

With about 600 registered CNPJs, Itapeva is also trying to become an alternative for companies that come after Minas Gerais tax benefits. “We currently have 25 companies that are negotiating to come to Itapeva”, reports the representative of economic development, Thiago Pareto. Recently, the investment fund Blue Cap and Sulminas Distribuidora acquired land for the construction of new logistics warehouses in the region, which should be sold or leased to other businesses.