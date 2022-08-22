Superhero tops US box office debut

the premieres of Dragon Ball Super: Superhero and The beast moved well in this week’s top-grossing rankings in the United States. The new anime movie inspired by the work of Akira Toriyama took the top spot on the list, making more than $20 million between Friday (19) and this Sunday (21). The long one that brings Idris Elba facing a lion came in second with $11.75 million over the same period.

In third place, Bullet train earned $8 million, ahead of the still staggering $5.85 million accrued by the never-ending Top Gun: Maverick. Closing the top 5 at the American box office, the animation DC League of Superpets amounted to US$5.77 million. Check out the full Top 10 below: