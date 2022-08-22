Superhero tops US box office debut

the premieres of Dragon Ball Super: Superhero and The beast moved well in this week’s top-grossing rankings in the United States. The new anime movie inspired by the work of Akira Toriyama took the top spot on the list, making more than $20 million between Friday (19) and this Sunday (21). The long one that brings Idris Elba facing a lion came in second with $11.75 million over the same period.

In third place, Bullet train earned $8 million, ahead of the still staggering $5.85 million accrued by the never-ending Top Gun: Maverick. Closing the top 5 at the American box office, the animation DC League of Superpets amounted to US$5.77 million. Check out the full Top 10 below:

Box office

August 19th to 21st

1

1

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Box office

August 19th to 21st

$20.1

two

two

The Beast (2022)

Box office

August 19th to 21st

$11.57

3

3

Bullet train

Box office

August 19th to 21st

$8.0

4

4

Top Gun: Maverick

Box office

August 19th to 21st

$5.85

5

5

DC League of SuperPets

Box office

August 19th to 21st

$5.77

6

6

Thor: Love and Thunder

Box office

August 19th to 21st

$4.0

7

7

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

Box office

August 19th to 21st

$3.5

8

8

No! Do not look!

Box office

August 19th to 21st

$3.5

9

9

A Place Far Away From Here

Box office

August 19th to 21st

$3.15

10

10

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Box office

August 19th to 21st

$ 2.4

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

