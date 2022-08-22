Surprise! Landtrek will be a Fiat pickup, not a Peugeot







View of the Fiat Landtrek pickup Photo: Kleber Silva / KDesign

Important change in Stellantis’ plans for Brazil: the unprecedented Landtrek pickup will be launched by the Fiat brand and not by Peugeot, as was scheduled. The news was given by journalist Freire Neto, from the Motores e Ação channel, on YouTube.

According to Freire Neto, a source confirmed that the Landtrek pickup will be sold at more than 500 Fiat dealerships in Brazil and that the novelty is running in tests and being prepared by Stellantis engineering for the Brazilian market. The pickup originates in China and will be produced in Uruguay by Nordex.

With the change in strategy, the Fiat Landtrek will go after the leader in the medium-sized pickup segment, the Toyota Hilux. Thus, Fiat will have the most complete line of pickups in Brazil: small (Strada), compact (Toro) and medium (Landtrek). Fiat leads the categories of the Strada and Toro pickups.

According to the Motores e Ação channel, the source informed that the Fiat Landtrek will have only one engine version, which will be a turbo diesel engine with more than 220 hp. The price should be between R$ 250 thousand and R$ 290 thousand.





View of the Fiat Landtrek pickup Photo: Kleber Silva / KDesign

Changing plans makes sense. In addition to Fiat already having a network specialized in the sale of pickup trucks, Peugeot will be positioned in Brazil as a brand of aspirational and electrified vehicles. The entry of the Landtrek pickup, therefore, would require a lot of work to convince customers.

Switching brands between pickup trucks is common within Stellantis (as it was with the old FCA). In Mexico, for example, the Fiat Strada and Fiat Toro pickups are sold as Ram 700 and Ram 1000. Therefore, the arrival of the Fiat Landtrek will not be an unprecedented operation within the superassembler.

Always attentive to market news and its possibilities, designer Kleber Silva already had a projection of the Fiat Landtrek ready, which he called Landtrek Ultra and which we published in this report.