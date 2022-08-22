Susana Vieira celebrates 80 years: ‘Without Botox, with nothing on her face and happy inside’ | Fantastic

“I had never realized what time is. Because my whole life I was very smart, very happy, very happy, very active”, reflected the actress, at the beginning of the conversation.

Poliana Abritta: Susana Vieira’s name is Sônia. Does anyone still call you Sonia, your given name?

Susana Vieira: No. The last person who called me Sonia was my father. Soninha. Yet. In a way, I thank him. And I especially appreciate the genetics. Because it was his genetics and my mother’s genetics that made me arrive without Botox, with nothing on my face and happy inside.

1 of 2 Susana Vieira and Poliana Abritta — Photo: Isadora Neumann/ Fantastic Susana Vieira and Poliana Abritta — Photo: Isadora Neumann/ Fantastic

Looking at Susana’s story is like remembering great characters: Nice, from the soap opera “Anjo Mau”, Branca, from “Por Amor”, and Maria do Carmo, from “Senhora do Destino”, for example.

“I was the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. It was at the time of the ‘Lady of Fate’. Because? Personal life: ok. Romantic couple: ok. Text: ok. Protagonist: ok. I go out at Carnival as queen of the drums of Grande Rio: ok. Me, a 60-year-old woman, parading in front of a samba school drum set that was running for the prize. So it was the best year of my life,” she says.

Susana said that took place in the soap opera “A Sucessora”.

“The day I’m very old and I want to remember how good I was, how I put on a show as an actress, I’ll put on ‘The Successor’”, she says.

2 of 2 Susana talked about life, love and family — Photo: Isadora Neumann / Fantastic Susana talked about life, love and family — Photo: Isadora Neumann / Fantastic

Recently, Susana was hospitalized for six days. She had Covid in July, but the lung sequels worried the doctorswhich accompany the actress health since 2015 because of another serious illness, chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

“Leukemia was wonderful during Covid. She didn’t budge. She was quiet, as if it were like this: this woman doesn’t deserve two things at once. Let’s leave her here, just her fighting this virus,” he explains.

The actress also revealed that this was the first time she was afraid of dying.

“I truly felt that I could leave there. I wasn’t ready. I was very scared, because I didn’t leave anything prepared. Because I hadn’t finished my book, because I hadn’t done one last job on television. I still had my grandchildren, who I want to see married, you know?”, he said.

Poliana: Susana has always been a woman who liked to date and never hid it from anyone. A free woman. What place does love and dating have at her age at 80?

Susana: I’ve come to the conclusion that I haven’t given up on sex. I saw, with happiness, that I had not forgotten the man. I haven’t forgotten about sex.

Poliana: What I can say is that Susana Vieira is in full exercise of living. So what are her plans for the future?

Susana: I still want to do a novel. I always imagine the future, people. I think that’s why I didn’t die. I’m always imagining the future.

