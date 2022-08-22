Susana Vieira cries on ‘Fantástico’ when talking about death: ‘I was very afraid’ | TV



Susana Vieira is honored by ‘Fantástico’. About to turn 80, the actress spoke about fear of death, sex and vitality in an interview with journalist Poliana Abritta – Reproduction Internet

Published 08/22/2022 08:03 | Updated 08/22/2022 08:07

Rio – Actress Susana Vieira cried and moved viewers of “Fantástico” this Sunday. The artist will turn 80 on Tuesday and has even more reason to celebrate: she recently underwent a 10-day hospitalization to treat lung sequelae caused by covid-19 and has already recovered. As she was diagnosed, in 2015, with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Susana had to stay in the ICU of a hospital in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, but is now back at home.

The artist said that this was the first time she felt afraid of dying. “I really felt that I could leave there. I wasn’t prepared. I was very afraid, because I didn’t leave anything prepared. Because I hadn’t finished my book, because I hadn’t done one last job on television. I still have my grandchildren, I want to see married, understand?”, he told reporter Poliana Abritta.

Sex

In the chat, Susana also opened up about relationships and said that she feels full of vitality, in addition to wanting to find a partner. “I came to the conclusion that I didn’t give up on sex. I saw with happiness that I didn’t forget about the man. I still have an illusion that I’m still going to have a man. And when I say having a man is not having a marriage, I don’t need a marriage. But I can see that I’m still interested in sex, I’m interested in a hug, a kiss on the mouth…”, he said.

“I’m interested in looking pretty! I get dressed up and look at myself. I still want myself and I keep imagining that someone might want me. I can’t forget and I can’t get it out of my head. Because I think if I kill I’m going to kill Susana Vieira’s essence”, he added.

“The most important word for me in life is freedom. Of you being who you want to be. Respecting the limits of others, respecting the codes, respecting yes. But you be happy”, he concluded.

Commotion

The interview caused a stir on social media. “Susana Vieira’s report was simply sensational,” said one person on Twitter. “I cried with Susana Vieira. What a sweet interview”, commented another internet user. “I cried a lot with Susana Vieira’s tribute,” said a third person.