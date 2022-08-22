Susana Vieira cries when talking about the fear of death, says she has not given up on sex and moves fans on the eve of the 80’s | TV & Famous

Diagnosed in 2015 with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, she had to stay in the ICU of a hospital in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, but is now 100%. At home, she received the team from the Fantastic and opened his heart in an interview with Poliana Abritta.
For the journalist, the actress admitted that this was the first time she was afraid of dying.
“I truly felt that I could leave there. I wasn’t ready. I was very scared, because I didn’t leave anything prepared. Because I hadn’t finished my book, because I hadn’t done one last job on television. I still have my grandchildren, who I want to see married, you know?” she said excitedly.
Susana Vieira and Poliana Abritta — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
At another point in the conversation, Poliana wanted to know about dating and Susana did not hesitate:
“I’ve come to the conclusion that I haven’t given up on sex. I’ve seen with happiness that I haven’t forgotten about the man, that I haven’t forgotten about sex.”
“I still have an illusion, I will still have a man. And when I say having a man, it’s not having a marriage, I don’t need a marriage. But I can see that I still have an interest in sex, in having a hug. I have an interest in a kiss on the mouth, I have an interest in looking pretty.”
Susana Vieira was moved and moved the fans in a frank conversation with Poliana Abritta — Photo: TV Globo
On the networks, the interview caused commotion!
Susana Vieira speaks for the first time after hospitalization