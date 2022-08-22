Sylvester Stallone shows off his powers in Samaritan clip; watch

O Prime Video released a new clip Samaritanaction film that brings the return of Sylvester Stallone to superhero movies. The 1980s brucutu lives what appears to be a retired hero, and in the promotional video he appears demonstrating his powers. Watch above.

The story follows Sam Cleary (Javon Walton) a 13-year-old boy who suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (stallone) is actually a legend hidden in plain sight. 25 years ago, Granite City’s superpowered vigilante Samaritan was presumed dead after a warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most people believe the hero died in the fire, but some in town, like Sam, are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to persuade his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Who runs the movie? Julius Avery (Operation Overload) from a script of Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room) and produced by Stallone’s production company, Balboa Productions.

Samaritan arrives in the catalog in August 26, 2022.

