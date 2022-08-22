Tarcísio and Rodrigo tie for second in SP, reveals Real Time Big Data – Notícias

Former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and the current governor of the state, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), are tied for second place in the dispute for the Government of São Paulo, with 20% of voting intentions each, reveals a survey. from the Instituto Real Time Big Data released this Monday (22). Former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) continues to lead the contest, with 34%.

The survey was carried out for the Record TV. 2,000 voters were interviewed in the state of São Paulo on August 19 and 20. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The research was registered with the TSE under the number SP-00604/2022.

























See the numbers:



Stimulated scenario (in which the list of candidates is presented)

Fernando Haddad (PT): 34%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 20%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 20%

Vinicius Poit (New): 2%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 0%

Altino (PSTU): 0%

Edson Dorta (PCO): 0%

Carol Vigliar (UP): 0%

Antonio Jorge (DC): 0%

White/null: 12%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 11%



Stimulated scenario — only valid votes (as the Electoral Justice calculates)

Fernando Haddad (PT): 44%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 26%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 26%

Vinicius Poit (New): 3%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 0%

Altino (PSTU): 0%

Edson Dorta (PCO): 0%

Carol Vigliar (UP): 0%

Antonio Jorge (DC): 0%



Spontaneous scenario (where no candidate list is displayed)

Fernando Haddad (PT): 13%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 10%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 8%

Márcio França (PSB): 1%

Others: 3%

White/null: 19%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 46%



2nd round simulation between Haddad and Tarcísio

Fernando Haddad (PT): 39%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 30%

White/null: 16%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 15%



2nd round simulation between Haddad and Garcia

Fernando Haddad (PT): 37%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 32%

White/null: 17%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 16%



2nd shift simulation between Tarcísio and Garcia

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 31%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 30%

White/null: 20%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 19%



rejection for governor

Fernando Haddad (PT): 48%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 41%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 32%

Vinicius Poit (New): 29%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 29%

Altino (PSTU): 27%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 26%

Edson Dorta (PCO): 26%

Antônio Jorge (DC): 25%

Carol Vigliar (UP): 24%















Senate













In the Senate race, former governor Márcio França (PSB) leads, with 28%. In second place, state deputy Janaína Paschoal (PRTB), with 15%, and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL), with 13%, are technically tied.



See the data:



Stimulated scenario — Senate

Márcio França (PSB): 28%

Janaína Paschoal (PRTB): 15%

Astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL): 13%

Aldo Rebelo (PDT): 2%

Ricardo Mellão (New): 2%

Edson Aparecido (MDB): 1%

Antonio Carlos (PCO): 0%

Doctor Azkoul (DC): 0%

Socialist Collective Stain (PSTU): 0%

Professor Tito Bellini (PCB): 0%

Vivian Mendes (UP): 0%

White/null: 20%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 19%