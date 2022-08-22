Tarcísio says that Rota should not have a camera, will review the contract with ViaMobilidade and that Hospital SP has ‘series of problems’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The candidate for the government of São Paulo by the Republicans, Tarcísio de Freitas, was the first to be interviewed in the g1 series, which began this Monday (22). To the presenter of SP1, Alan Severiano, he said that Rota police officers should not wear cameras in uniforms and that he may break the contract with the ViaMobilidade concessionaire, which operates Lines 8 and 9 of trains. About Hospital São Paulo, which receives funds from the federal government, he admitted that the unit “has a series of problems”.

Cameras in police uniforms

When asked about the use of cameras in police uniforms, the candidate, who is against the measure, said: “I am concerned, for example, with the question of a special troop using a camera. ? The Route, the shock troops”.

“In my opinion no [deve usar câmera], in my opinion is incompatible with the type of acting, with the nature of acting that she has. And who said she won’t follow the law not having the camera. Why don’t you believe she won’t follow the law without the camera?”

According to the candidate, “the fact of not having a camera does not mean that the police officer will not follow the law”.

“Funny, people worry a lot about police lethality, I see very few people worried about society’s perception of security,” he said.

According to the candidate, “every public policy can and should be reviewed, revisited, good points can be taken advantage of and bad points have to be removed”.

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) answers the question about public health

Regarding the management of Hospital São Paulo, which is facing a financial crisis, Tarcísio said that the unit, which is managed by the federal government, “received support” from the Union, but “still has a series of problems, it has a number of closed beds. , almost 400 beds closed and I understand that we need a commitment. Throughout the pandemic, the government passed on transfers “.

“Actually, you have several [hospitais] states that are looking. A hospital in Itapetininga that takes care of 13 municipalities. This administrative logistics became politics. Often, a headquarters bears the entire burden of that equipment.”

ViaMobilidade concession

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) answers the question about public transport

Regarding the chronic problems faced by passengers on Lines 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda trains, which are managed by the ViaMobilidade concessionaire, the candidate stated that he will have to revisit the contract, if necessary.

“We have lines 8 and 9 that went through the concession process and are presenting many problems, so we have to revisit this contract, make sure that those performance indicators are met so that we can improve service provision.”

Tarcísio says that this can be done “by applying the contractual instruments, imposing a fine. For that we have the instrument of expropriation, expiry, I think the State has to show the heavy hand and it needs to show that it has a granting power that will act within the contract”.

A balance made by TV Globo in early August reveals that 153 problems were recorded on the CPTM and ViaMobilidade lines. At the top of the list are the two lines managed by ViaMobilidade: Line 9-Esmeralda, with 63 problems, 62 of which were managed by the concessionaire. Then comes Line 8-Diamante, with 39 problems, 36 of which are managed by ViaMobilidade.

The concessionaire took over the concession for the line at the end of January, after six months of transitioning the operation and training together with Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM).