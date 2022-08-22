‘Tchutchuca do Centro’: MBL invites youtuber who angered Bolsonaro

Dressed in a So Paulo shirt, Wilker argued with Bolsonaro outside the Alvorada Palace last Thursday (8/18) and left the president angry. (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) Known for calling President Jair Bolsonaro “Tchutchuca do Centro”, youtuber Wilker Leo was invited to join the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL). The information from the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”.

According to federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (Unio Brasil), he accepted the invitation and claimed to be a fan of the MBL, a conservative liberal political movement created in 2014.

He said he wanted the chief executive’s opinion on limitations in the plea bargaining law, which the president had signed into law in November 2019.

The youtuber was pushed by one of the government security guards when asking the first question about the change in the law. The president also grabbed the young man and tried to take his cell phone, before the presidential guard acted to drive the two away.