team lineups in the Brasileirão game

Corinthians will face Fortaleza from 18:00 (Brasília time), for the Brazilian Championship, quite different from the starting team that thrashed Atlético-GO in the middle of the week.

For the next match, which takes place at Castelão, coach Vítor Pereira made eight changes. Mateus Vital and Ramiro, who returned from loan in recent weeks, start the match and are the main news. Robson Bambu and Robert Renan will form the defense.

Corinthians enters the field with: Cássio; Bruno Méndez, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera, Ramiro and Giuliano; Vital, Mosquito and Roger Guedes. Coach: Vitor Pereira.

Another novelty goes by the name Léo Natel, who starts the game on the bench – the striker returned on loan after playing in Cyprus football.

On the other hand, Fortaleza, packed with three consecutive victories in the Brasileirão, comes to the field with significant absences: Galhardo, Benevenuto and Zé Welison are suspended, while Lucas Crispim and Tinga treat injuries.

The Fortaleza climbed by Vojvoda has: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Ceballos, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Ronald and Hercules; Moses, Romarinho and Robson. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.