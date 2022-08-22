Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes appear together with their son, Francisco, in charming photos

Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes showed a very charming moment that they lived with their son, Francisco

This Sunday, the 21st, Thaila Ayala (36) and Renato Góes (35) decided to enjoy the Sunday afternoon together with their son, Francis, of just 8 months. Of course, they made a point of recording the moment and Thaila posted lovely photos on her social media.

In the images, mother, father and son appear taking a bath, glued to each other, while having fun and smiling broadly for the camera lens.

In the caption, the drooling mom melted, writing: “Family Bathtub“. Renato completed his wife writing in the comments: “sunday in the bathtub“.

Quickly, the artist’s followers began to comment on the post: “What wealth!“, said one. “Beautiful together!”, said another. “Nice picture“wrote a third.

Check out the lovely photos that Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes took with their son, Francisco:

Thaila Ayala spends first night without her son and vents on the web

Recently, Thaila Ayala used her social media to vent about the first night she spent without her son, Francisco. The mother, who is very attached to the boy, confessed that she wanted to cry when the boy went to sleep for the first time at his godmother’s house.

“First day my baby went to sleep with his aunt/godmother, after saying no a few times… I left. My heart is tight. And I’m here thinking about what to do that I can’t do with him. Loud type. But it’s a little annoying“, she wrote in a post made in her Stories.

