“That was too forced”; Reunion between Juliette Freire and Sarah Andrade causes ‘buzz’ and divides opinions on the web

Former BBBs Juliette Freire and Sarah Andrade moved the web this Sunday morning (21), with the long-awaited reunion by “Sariette” fans. The singer and the influencer, who became friends during the confinement of BBB 21, ended up having some disagreements in the final stretch of the program, which resulted in the distance between them.

Because of this, the reunion between the ex-sisters ended up dividing opinions on the web. While some celebrated the return of “Sariette”, other netizens pointed out that the meeting was quite ‘forced’. In the video, the two appear hugging and exchanging a quick conversation backstage at the “VIP Girl”festival that took place this Saturday night (20).

“That was very forced, folks. For the love of God!”, fired a user on Twitter. “Heal yourselves, my people! Juliette and Sarah hadn’t spoken for 2 YEARS! Did you want the date to be MEGA WARM? Do you hug and hold the hand of someone you didn’t want to touch? I would say ‘hi’ at most! defended an internet user.

“Guys, she has no obligation. She relates to whoever she wants. 1 year and a half in this litany, people. Each one followed her life and they’re happy like that”wrote another. “I’m so happy, this reunion HAD to happen!”, commented one more.

Check out some more reactions from netizens with the reunion of Sarah Andrade and Juliette Freire: