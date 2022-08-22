The best and most beautiful cities in the world to live in

Getty Images

More and more people are considering working abroad. But where should you go? Where are the best and most pleasant cities in the world and which ones are in the most beautiful countries to explore? Recent studies may have the answer.

There are a number of markers that try to define what makes a good city. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Global Liveability Index is one of the most comprehensive, as it was originally conceived as a tool for companies to design expat relocation packages.

The 2022 version evaluated living conditions in 172 cities based on more than 30 factors, grouped into five categories: stability, health, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Points such as congestion, violence and how healthcare providers dealt with Covid-19 were taken into account.

But other sources can also be useful. The British newspaper “Telegraph” recently published its guide to the most beautiful countries in the world, using a methodology with 36 criteria divided into subcategories that included respect for the environment, natural wonders, climate, geological curiosities and biodiversity. In addition, Bloomberg recently named the six best cities for expats.

Overseas work is on the rise

Recent studies suggest that more people want/can work abroad. A Wise survey found that while people in the US are still hesitant to take a vacation (due to inflation and rising costs), they are excited about the idea of ​​working abroad: 50% of respondents said they would work abroad if their employer allow and 30% say they have more flexibility to work from anywhere in the world compared to a year ago.

As companies offer more remote work opportunities (as reported by the “Harvard Business Review”), interest in so-called digital nomad visas is increasing. In 2021, “the number of North American digital nomads with traditional jobs increased by 42%, from 6.3 million in 2020 to 10.2 million in 2021.”

So where is it good to go? Ideally, you will need a country that is easy to live in (that is safe enough, clean enough, and has access to healthcare and possibly schools). But maybe you want a beautiful place, with wonders to see, study and eat.

Which places appear most often? Which destinations are easy to live in and are also in the most beautiful countries in the world?

The best cities to live in the world

In the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Global Liveability Index for 2022, cities in Western Europe and North America fared well on the scale, while, unsurprisingly, Chinese cities have fallen due to the pandemic. The war in Ukraine has seriously impacted livability problems in Russia, Ukraine and surrounding countries. Damascus, Lagos, Tripoli, Algiers and Karachi were the cities that had the lowest ratings on this livability index.

These are the 10 best cities to live in 2022, according to the EIU:

Vienna (1st): first place in 2018 and 2019 due to its stability, culture, health, education and natural beauty.

Copenhagen (2nd): galleries, bicycles, culture, history and health.

Zurich (3rd): a good balance of health, nature, culture and efficiency.

Calgary (3rd): where culture and nature go hand in hand

Vancouver (5th): medical care, infrastructure with a cosmopolitan and friendly atmosphere that benefits outdoor activities.

Geneva (6th): its health services and infrastructure are references and, although it is one of the most expensive cities in the world, its natural beauty sets it apart.

Frankfurt (7th): one of the biggest rises this year, it climbed 32 places on the list due to job opportunities, culture and flight hubs.

Toronto (8th): great transport system, beautiful views and medical assistance.

Amsterdam (9th): she is beautiful, a UNESCO heritage site and has excellent health.

Osaka (10th place): Japan’s third largest city is known for being a foodie paradise.

Melbourne (10th): this city that has four seasons in one day and has been number one on the list for seven years in a row.

The most beautiful countries in the world

So which of these cities are in the most beautiful countries?

Four of these cities – Melbourne, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary – are on the “The Telegraph” of the most beautiful countries, Canada and Australia. This is the top ten:

1st – USA: “a continent disguised as a country”, the US is an easy choice for the most beautiful country, as reported by the guide. Its mountains, islands, lakes, deserts, glaciers, prairies and canyons come together in “the most glorious of all geographic puzzles”.

2nd – Australia: light, Aboriginal art and history, beaches, forests and reefs.

3rd – Canada: because of the breathtaking mix of arctic tundra, grasslands and seascapes, plus the northern lights.

4th – Japan: through mountains, hot springs, volcanic terrain and culture.

5th – Mexico: it has the most biodiversity of any country in the top ten (the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System is the third largest in the world), in addition to its cactus landscapes, beaches, culture and food.

6th – Norway: for its high mountains, 47 national parks, deep fjords (including the UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord) and its endless conifer forests.

7th – New Zealand: for its rugged landscapes, wild nature and biodiversity.

8th – India: for its colors, flora, fauna, palaces, waterways and temples.

9th – Italy: it surpassed France (12th) and Spain (11th) for its extensive and paradisiacal coastline (with gems such as the Amalfi Coast, Cinque Terre or Venice) and ancient relics.

10th – Peru: by ancient ruins, Andean peaks and enormous biodiversity in its jungles and tropical forests.

However, there are other things that make places good to live – the warmth of the people and their energy, as well as investments, job opportunities and, of course, proximity to friends and family.

Best new cities for expats

THE Bloomberg recently elected six promising cities for expats: Kuala Lumpur, Lisbon, Dubai, Bangalore, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro – two of which are in the Top 10 of “The Telegraph” of the most beautiful countries in the world (India and Mexico).

Bangalore is undergoing major changes and receiving huge sums of investment, and while it may seem “challenging” to newcomers in the sense that the infrastructure is not yet finished and complete, it is an invigorating place.

Likewise, Mexico City’s 22 million residents may not seem like an obvious choice to foreigners, but the city is very progressive (the first to legalize gay marriage in Latin America), heavily invested in, full of talent and wonderful culinary options.

The friendliest cities in the world

While livability issues may be the most important, it can be helpful to be surrounded by friendly people in a new place, starting a new life.

THE CNTraveler recently wrote about the friendliest cities in the world (as voted by their readers). Curiously, Lisbon and Copenhagen were two cities in the top ten that appeared on the other beauty and livability lists. San Miguel de Allende has been noted as a very friendly city and conveniently is in one of the ten most beautiful countries (Mexico) as listed by “The Telegraph”.

Incidentally, while Mexico and Portugal do not have digital nomad visas, the organization International Citizens (which helps travelers relocate abroad) says most people apply through Portugal’s D7 visa and temporary resident visa. or unprofitable in Mexico.

The first allows people to stay in Portugal for one year with an option to renew for another two, while the second allows people to live and work remotely in Mexico for up to four years.

