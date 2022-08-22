The first photo of the biggest plane in the history of Azul and its baptismal name appears





EXCLUSIVE – The first Airbus A350 from Azul Linhas Aéreas is getting ready and AEROIN shows first hand a photo of the aircraft already painted. As reported in recent months, Azul will finally receive the A350, after initially dropping an order for the model years ago.

At that time, the Brazilian company focused on acquiring the Airbus A330-900neo, causing the A350s already ordered to be transferred to the Chinese airline Hainan Airlines, which was a shareholder of Azul at the time and already had other A350s ordered directly from Airbus.

Since then, much has changed. Hainan withdrew from Azul while facing a financial crisis and, with the coronavirus pandemic, the Asian company saw its downfall, which led to the A350 jets being withdrawn from operation. Behold, some of them, who operated on Hong Kong Airlines (of the Hainan group), are now coming to the São Paulo company.

Photo courtesy of AEROIN – Unauthorized reproduction without author’s permission





the first painted

The Airbus A350 returned to Azul’s plans last year, with a view to a fleet upgrade and capacity increase, as this will be the largest aircraft in the company’s history. And while the company works with ANAC to include the model in its air operator certificate, on the other side of the world the first two copies are being prepared.

Thus, after much anticipation, the first A350-900, named “50 is also Blue”is now ready in the maintenance workshops in Abu Dhabi, sporting the complete livery of the Brazilian company.

According to information (to be confirmed), this aircraft is msn 168 (F-WTAO), which spent two years at Lourdes-Tarbes Airport (France) and, in June 2022, was taken to Abu Dhabi to be painted. There is no public confirmation on which registration will be used in Brazil.

The jet should arrive in Brazil in the coming weeks (initial forecast was September), initially performing domestic certification flights to destinations such as Belém, Manaus, Recife and Fortaleza. The first international destination, according to sources, should be Orlando, Florida, at the end of the year, with Azul already operating in the new terminal C, where the competitor Gol Linhas Aéreas will also operate.



