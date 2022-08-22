The last days of the actress’ life were marked by tragedy

Star of films like the remake of “Psycho” (1998), “Six Days and Seven Nights” (1998) and “Volcano” (1997), actress Anne Heche had her death announced on August 12, after being in a coma due to to a car accident in Los Angeles.

Born in 1969, the 53-year-old actress began to be known to the general public in the classic “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997). In a small role, but with a lot of impact, Anne Heche garnered critical acclaim and leveraged a career that would culminate in more than 30 films and several appearances in TV series.

Holder of a Daytime Emmy (the awards given to daytime TV programming) for her role in “Another World” in 1991, and most recently having starred in the police officer “Chicago PD”, Anne Heche made the news with her death – whose Circumstances made his last days as drama-worthy as the films he starred in.

Car accident and a destroyed house

On the afternoon of August 5th, Anne was driving her blue Mini Cooper in Los Angeles when the accident happened. Initially, she crashed into the garage of an apartment complex. Residents tried to help the actress, but she refused, reversed and accelerated, again crashing the car into a house.

Firefighters rescued Anne and, according to TMZ, at least two people were hit by her. On impact, the actress’ car caught fire and also destroyed the house where Linne Mishele lived. A video released by the website showed how the property was.

House where Anne Heche crashed was completely destroyed Image: Playback/GoFoundMe

Nearly 60 firefighters worked to put out the flames. With the fire, Linne lost all her belongings and had help from her neighbors, who set up a virtual crowdfunding to help her rebuild her life.

On Instagram, she mourned the death of the actress.

His family, his friends and his children especially have really suffered a great loss and my heart goes out to them. This whole situation is tragic and there’s really nothing to say. I’m sending love to everyone involved said Linne

Actress Anne Heche’s car destroyed after collision Image: Reproduction

After the accident, Anne was taken to hospital with burns and remained intubated. Days later, it was reported that she was in a coma due to a lung injury.

Drug use and poor mental health

Los Angeles Police received a warrant to carry out a blood draw on the actress and determine whether she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the accident. Police told Deadline that tests showed Anne had not been drinking. According to TMZ, cocaine and fentanyl were found in the samples, collected shortly after the accident.

Fentanyl is a common opioid in Hollywood. However, it can be used as an analgesic in hospitals and, therefore, it will be investigated if the substance was already in Anne’s blood before the crash.

This was not the first drug incident for the actress, who has faced mental health issues. In 2001, she publicly spoke that she had been mentally ill for 31 years, due to her father’s sexual abuse: she believed she had another identity, Celestia, and that she could speak with the dead.

Ellen Degeneres and Anne Heche at the Golden Globe Awards in 1998 Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 2000, Anne had just announced the end of her famous relationship with presenter Ellen DeGeneres and stopped her car on a highway in Fresno, California. Looking lost, she left the vehicle and knocked on the door of a stranger, student Araceli Campiz, who quickly realized that something was wrong with the actress.

“She wanted to watch a movie, but my VCR was broken,” she told People at the time.

Araceli called the police who, realizing Anne’s condition, contacted an emergency. At the time, sources working at the hospital told the Fresno Bee newspaper that the actress’ strange behavior was linked to ecstasy and she appeared to be overdosed.

A year later, Anne herself confirmed that she had used ecstasy on that occasion, but that she did not use drugs constantly.

I heard that I should go to a place where I would find a spaceship. I heard that to get on the spaceship, I should take ecstasy. Fresno was the culmination of a journey and a world I thought I needed to escape in order to find love. Anne Heche, in an interview with Barbara Walters

Speed ​​(much) above average

The presence of drugs in Anne’s blood was not the only point raised by the investigation. According to the Daily Mail, which said it had access to the expert report, the actress’ car was traveling at 145 km/h at the time of the crash.

In California, in general, the speed limit on roads with lanes is 105 km/h, and can reach 112 km/h in some. On highways, this number drops to 89 km/h, on city streets to 55 km/h and in residential areas to 40 km/h.

The apartment complex’s garage and the house hit by Anne are located in the residential neighborhood of Mar Vista, in Los Angeles, which makes Anne’s vehicle more than 100 km/h above the permitted speed.

Actress Anne Heche’s car destroyed after collision Image: Reproduction/CNN

Fox News has revealed more about the first moments after the collision. According to the network, the person who called for help reported that “a car just entered my neighbor’s house” and was inside a room.

“Looks like someone is opening the back [do veículo] to see if we can access it, because they’re kind of stuck in the front door. Someone is trapped inside the car!” the person said.

Moments after the call, the fire started with Anne still inside the vehicle.

At the end of the audio, the police member points out: “I can get the driver out of the car, we can, but I need you to be in a safe place. Don’t put yourself in a situation of risk”.

The Daily Mail also reported that security camera footage shows Anne speeding down the street moments before impact.

Brain death and organs for eight people

After a week in a coma, Anne’s death was officially announced by the family on 12 August. The day before, the prognosis was not promising.

To TMZ, a statement on the eve of the announcement that: “Unfortunately, due to the accident, Anne Heche has suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in a critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”

Anne Heche in March 2022 Image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Upon confirming the death, the family said that Anne was being held by machines for organs to be donated, but that the condition was already irreversible. The devices were turned off three days later, on Monday (15). According to TMZ, eight people received the actress’ organs.

Anne’s official cause of death was released by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (17). According to the coroner responsible for the autopsy, she died of “inhalation and thermal injuries”. The document also lists “fracture of the sternum due to blunt trauma” as what is called a “significant condition” in her death.

The opinion considers the death of the actress as accidental and establishes as the date of death the day 11 of August – when the brain death was verified by the doctors.

Anne Heche in “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Image: Reproduction

In 2017, during the promotion of the movie “The Last Word”, Anne said that after her death, she would like to be remembered as someone who made her children happy.

The mother of Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, had, however, a death that will also be remembered for the many consequences and the tragic tone of the accident that victimized her.

