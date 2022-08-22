The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 breaks records and isn’t even out yet

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most anticipated titles by Switch owners, and if you’re a fan of the series, you’ll know that Nintendo has postponed the sequel to 2023.

The title was previously scheduled for this year, but in March, Nintendo’s official delay arrived.

This long wait for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has already made the game break a new record, even though it hasn’t been released.

A Twitter user noted that Breath of the Wild 2 is the newest game in the franchise to be released with a longer time gap compared to its predecessor.

Previously, this record belonged to Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo 64, released after 5 years, 5 months and 15 days of Link’s Awakening for the Game Boy.

The first Breath of the Wild hit the market on March 3, 2017, and the sequel is already farther away than the past between Ocarina of Time and Link’s Awakening.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has been pretty quiet about the new The Legend of Zelda but we’ll see if new information about the game will be revealed soon. You can check out the trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 above.

Today marks the longest ever gap in brand new releases for “The Legend of Zelda” series since the first game released in 1986. The previous record for longest time between releases was Link’s Awakening and Ocarina of Time which 5 years, 5 months, and 15 days. pic.twitter.com/NclApkDvi1 — 🇬🇧Geo (@BombosMedallion) August 19, 2022