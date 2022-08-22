The mythological account of Aristophanes who left everyone looking for his ‘half of the orange’ | World

Have you found your “half of the orange”, your “better half”, your soul mate?

The idea that somewhere in the world there is a person who complements you like no other is part of one of the strangest and most charming explanations ever invented for why we fall in love.

This idea came from the mouth of the Greek playwright Aristophanes, who was born in Athens, just below the Acropolis, around 450 BC.

In the mid-420s BC, he began staging his great comedies, quite political or fantastical—including talking animals and journeys to heaven and the underworld.

But his vision of love was expressed at a feast in the year 416 BC With him were other famous Athenians, such as the philosopher Socrates and his disciple Plato, who wrote of what had happened in a wonderful dialogue called The banquetor Symposium.

Symposiumor The banquetis a celebrated Greek text that examines the nature of love: what it is, where it comes from, and what it means to be in love.

It’s a dramatic dialogue in a private house, which begins with guests agreeing that it’s best not to drink too much. Afterwards, they decide that seven people will give a speech praising love.

The banquet is considered one of the masterpieces of Western philosophy and introduced the idea of ​​Platonic love.

The banquet guests were trying to find the meaning of love.

Socrates, for example, highlighted that learning to love is a step towards discovering beauty and superior truth, such as that offered by philosophy.

Aristophanes, on the other hand, was determined to be the third to speak, but he had a fit of hiccups. So a physician named Eryximachus spoke about the medical nature of love while Aristophanes was recovering.

And when his turn came, instead of delivering an intellectual speech, Aristophanes invented a myth.

2 of 4 ‘One must first learn human nature and its modifications. Our former nature was not the same as it is now’, began Aristophanes in his speech on love — Photo: BBC HISTORY OF IDEAS ‘One must first learn human nature and its modifications. Our former nature was not the same as it is now’, began Aristophanes in his speech on love — Photo: BBC HISTORY OF IDEAS

“Aristophanes explains our sense of need, our sense of loneliness until we find our other half through a new version of the origins of the human race,” explains Edith Hall, professor of classical studies at King’s College London, UK, at series History of Ideas (“History of Ideas”), from BBC Radio 4.

“We must first learn human nature and its modifications. Our ancient nature was not the same as it is now,” declared Aristophanes, who goes on to say that primitive man had “a round back and round flanks”; he had four hands, four feet and a head with two faces, looking in opposite directions”.

Given their shape, these early humans could walk upright, as we do today. But Hall says that when they wanted to go faster, they “jumped like balls, could do stunts, traveled constantly and were happy.”

“Some were fully female, some were fully male and some were half female and half male.”

3 of 4 The original form was something like this, according to Aristophanes — Photo: BBC HISTORY OF IDEAS The original form was something like this, according to Aristophanes — Photo: BBC HISTORY OF IDEAS

Aristophanes also claimed that they had extraordinary strength and vigor, as well as immense pride, to the point of conspiring against the gods.

Hall explains that “this is standard Greek myth — there is a species that defies the gods and is defeated.”

When this fictional species challenges the gods, Zeus realizes he needs to do something to weaken it and make it less insolent.

After much thought, he orders Apollo to cut them in half, dividing them forever. Therefore, every human being now has two legs, two arms, one head and is constantly trying to literally find his other half.

“It’s a very, very beautiful story, and Aristophanes adds details to illustrate how painful this separation was,” says the teacher.

When Apollo placed the humans upright and turned their heads so they could see their other half from the front, they exchanged strong hugs, desperately trying to unite again, to no avail.

4 of 4 Zeus then pities and tries another resource, transferring his genitals to the front — Photo: BBC HISTORY OF IDEAS Zeus then pities and tries another resource, transferring his genitals to the front — Photo: BBC HISTORY OF IDEAS

Zeus then pities and tries another resource, transferring his genitals to the front. Thus, during the embrace, man and woman would meet, and the human species would continue to exist.

But if two men met, there would at least be the satisfaction of their contact, they would rest, go back to their work and worry about other things in life, according to Aristophanes.

The Greek playwright even explains why we have a belly button. According to his account, after performing the cut, Apollo gathered all the loose skin and sewed it in the middle of the belly.

“It is then, from so long ago, that the love of one for the other is implanted in men, restoring our old nature, in its attempt to make the two one and thus heal human nature”, says Aristophanes.

For the British relationship consultant Mary Balfour, the creation of Aristophanes “is, in a way, a very modern idea, because his story embodies all aspects of sexuality today”.

“It divides human beings into three different types: men who love men, women who love women, and women and men who love each other,” he explains.

“This couldn’t be more 21st century.”

But Balfour notes problematic aspects.

“You shouldn’t be looking for your other half to complete yourself, but to be self-sufficient,” he says.

“And you shouldn’t get into a relationship until you’re a happy, whole person, because happy people make happy relationships.”

Also, the idea that there is only one true love, a soul mate who may be on the other side of the world, prevents many people from finding a partner.

“Maybe on the way to work they would meet a lot of suitable people, who just didn’t have time to get to know them and feel good in their company, which is the basis for a future relationship,” says Balfour.