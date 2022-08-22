The Myths About Coffee and Wine You Might Still Believe

4 hours ago

We are often bombarded with information about foods and substances that are supposed to be beneficial for their “protective” health effects and “nutritional virtues.”

But the dietary advice and reviews we hear about some foods seem to be changing all the time.

Two of the most studied food substances for their effects on human health are coffee and red wine. And we have already heard about them that they can have “harmful” or “beneficial” impacts on our body.

What do the latest scientific studies say about these drinks? We consulted with two scientists researching the effect of coffee and red wine on human health.

coffee and mortality

The researchers found that those who drank 1.5 to 3.5 cups of coffee a day — even with a teaspoon of sugar — were up to 30% less likely to die during the study decade than those who did not drink coffee. .

For those who drank coffee without sugar, the risk of dying was between 16 and 21% lower. And those who had the lowest risk of death during the study period were those who drank three cups of coffee a day.

It’s not the first study to find a reduced risk of death among people who drink coffee. In 2018, another study that followed more than 500,000 people for 10 years also found a 16% reduction in the risk of premature death.

And several studies have found this reduction even among those who drank decaf coffee, suggesting the benefit may come from some of the thousands of compounds that coffee contains.

Many people, however, continue to think that coffee is harmful and that we should limit the consumption of this substance. Did we get it wrong about coffee?

“Some time ago, our perspective on the effect of coffee on health has changed radically,” Esther López-García, professor of preventive medicine and public health at the Autonomous University of Madrid, told BBC Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

López-García has participated in several studies on the effects of coffee on the development of cardiovascular disease and disability.

“Starting in 2003, studies began to be carried out in large populations, in which coffee consumption was measured regularly for years and looked at how it affected the risk of premature death, cardiovascular disease or type 2 diabetes”, she explains.

“It was found that after adjusting for factors that also affect health, such as tobacco and alcohol use, regular coffee consumption has no harmful effects. It has even been found to be beneficial in preventing the development of type 2 diabetes and stroke.” adds.

“It was also seen that the harmful effects of caffeine are not maintained in regular consumers, who develop tolerance to this substance, and in them, the beneficial effects of other components of coffee have a greater impact on health”, says the expert.

In the numerous studies that have been done on coffee, evidence has emerged about its supposed protective effects against Parkinson’s disease, and it has also been said to protect against cognitive deterioration in general, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

But Professor López-García emphasizes that “the strongest evidence is for type 2 diabetes. For the rest of the diseases, it is still unclear.”

“It is known not to be harmful for cardiovascular disease or for breast cancer. And caffeine is believed to reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, but the results are still unclear.”

Coffee contains over a thousand chemical compounds, and many of them are being extensively investigated.

Coffee contains more than a thousand chemical compounds, many of which are being extensively investigated.

It contains, for example, a huge amount of antioxidants, which other research has shown can prevent or delay cell damage.

Professor López-García explains that the beneficial effects of coffee are fundamentally due to one of these antioxidants: chlorogenic acid.

“It is an antioxidant that has many beneficial effects on glucose metabolism. It also contains other substances, such as magnesium, which is a mineral with numerous health effects”, he says.

Perhaps part of the “bad image” coffee has had in the past is because in some people caffeine can cause anxiety or insomnia.

That’s why the expert from the Autonomous University of Madrid points out that in healthy people, the usual consumption of 3 to 5 cups of coffee “can be beneficial”.

“Today the consumption of coffee, without sugar, is recommended as a healthy drink in many food guides.”

But he adds that “all people with health problems that could be aggravated by coffee consumption (insomnia, anxiety, uncontrolled hypertension, gastroesophageal reflux or cardiac arrhythmias) should receive individualized counseling about the consumption of this beverage”.

"Right now, scientific evidence allows us to say that the best thing for your health is to consume as little alcohol as possible", says an expert.

Wine and its “protective effects”

Red wine has often been touted as the “healthy face” of alcohol.

Several studies over the past few decades have led us to believe that an “occasional” glass of wine is associated with better cardiovascular health because of its “protective” effects on the heart.

For example, a study published in 2019 in the scientific journal Molecules suggests that red wine, due to the wide variety of polyphenolic compounds it contains, is associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease.

But in January of this year the World Heart Federation (WHF) published a review of research showing that alcohol is definitely not good for cardiovascular health.

“In recent decades, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) has nearly doubled,” the WHF report notes, “and alcohol has played a huge role in the incidence of many of them.”

The organization notes that “for over 30 years there has been a widespread message promoting the myth that alcohol prolongs life, primarily by reducing the risk of coronary heart disease.”

But the report adds that “the risk due to alcohol consumption is increased for most cardiovascular diseases” and for many other diseases.

So is red wine good or bad? We asked this to Miguel Marcos Martín, a researcher at the Institute of Biomedical Research in Salamanca and a professor at the University of Salamanca (Spain), who has participated in several studies on the effects of alcohol on health.

“It is true that there are studies that link alcohol consumption to possible health benefits, with controversial and inconclusive results, but we cannot forget that many other studies clearly show that it is a substance with many harmful effects, even at low doses”, explains.

“For all these reasons, the consumption of any amount of alcohol or any type of beverage cannot be recommended for health reasons at this time.”

Martín says that the message that red wine has “protective effects” for the heart “is advice that, in the first place, is not clearly based on scientific evidence because it has not been conclusively proven to be so”.

“On the other hand, while it is true that wine has a protective effect against some diseases, we cannot forget the side effects it produces. Alcoholic beverages cause addiction, liver cirrhosis, pancreatitis, etc.”

The argument for wine’s supposed protective effects on cardiovascular health is based on resveratrol, which is part of a group of compounds called polyphenols. They are believed to act as antioxidants, protecting the body from cellular damage that can increase the risk of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

But, as the doctor from the University Hospital of Salamanca explains, it would take much greater amounts of this compound than those found in a few doses of wine to obtain these health effects.

“The potential positive effect of wine is attributed both to the ethanol molecule itself and to resveratrol and other antioxidant substances contained in wine”, says the expert.

“It is not proven, however, that the administration of these substances separately has a positive effect on long-term health, so it is even less clear that their intake, in the small amounts contained in wine, can be beneficial to health,” he adds. .

Many people tend to think that alcohol is more harmful to health when consumed in excess. But in reality, even moderate consumption, like a glass of wine every day, can have a negative impact on the body.

“Consumption of alcohol in small doses (e.g. a glass of wine or a beer) is associated with a small increased risk of developing tumors (e.g. head and neck, breast or colon tumors) as well as atrial fibrillation (a very common arrhythmia)”, says Martín.

“Fortunately, consuming small amounts is also associated with few risks, but it all adds up.”

The main thing, says the expert, is not to believe that drinking wine is good for your health.

“Right now, the scientific evidence allows us to say that the best thing for your health is to consume as little alcohol as possible.”