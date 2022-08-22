The Pope: Jesus’ narrow door makes us capable of welcoming true life

“The measure is Jesus and his Gospel: not what we think, but what he tells us. Therefore, it is a narrow door not because it is destined for a few, but because being of Jesus means following him, committing to life in the love, in service and in the gift of self as he did, who passed through the narrow door of the cross”, Francis said at this Sunday’s Angelus.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis prayed the Marian prayer of the Angelus, this Sunday (21/08), with the faithful and pilgrims gathered in Saint Peter’s Square.

In the address that preceded the prayer, the Pontiff recalled the passage from Luke’s Gospel from this Sunday’s liturgy, in which someone asks Jesus: “Are there few who are saved?”. And the Lord answers: “Make every effort possible to enter through the narrow door.”

According to the Pope, “the narrow door is an image that could frighten us, as if salvation were destined only for the elect or the perfect. But this contradicts what Jesus taught on many occasions; and in fact, a little further on, He says: “Many people will come from east and west, from north and south, and will take their place at the table in the Kingdom of God.” Therefore, this door is narrow, but it is open to all! everyone! The door is open to everyone!”

The measure is Jesus and his Gospel

“To understand better, you have to ask yourself what this narrow door is. Jesus takes the image of life at that time and probably refers to the fact that, at nightfall, the doors of the city were closed and only one, smaller and narrower, it remained open: to return home, you could only go through there”, Francis stressed.

Then the Pope invited us to think about what Jesus says: “I am the door: whoever enters through me will be saved”.

It means that to enter into God’s life, into salvation, it is necessary to go through Him, not through another, through Him, to welcome Him and His word. Just as to enter the city it was necessary to “measure” oneself with the only narrow door that remained open, so that of the Christian is a life “according to Christ”, founded and modeled on Him. It means that the measure is Jesus and his Gospel: not what we think, but what he tells us. Therefore, it is a narrow door not because it is intended for a few, but because being of Jesus means following him, committing one’s life to love, service and self-giving as he did, who passed through the narrow door of the cross.

According to the Pope, “entering the life plan that God proposes to us requires restricting the space of selfishness, reducing the presumption of self-sufficiency, lowering the stature of arrogance and pride, overcoming laziness to cross the risk of love, even when it involves cross”.

Choosing the Narrow Door of Jesus

Let us think concretely of the daily gestures of love that we carry out with difficulty: parents who dedicate themselves to their children, making sacrifices and giving up time for themselves; in those who take care of others and not just their own interests, how many people are like that, good; those who dedicate themselves to the service of the elderly, the poorest and the most fragile; in those who work hard, enduring difficulties and perhaps misunderstandings; in those who suffer because of the faith, but who continue to pray and love; in those who, instead of following their instincts, respond to evil with good, find the strength to forgive and the courage to start over.

These “are some examples of people who do not choose the wide door of their own comfort, but the narrow door of Jesus, of a life spent in love. These, says the Lord today, will be recognized by the Father much more than those who believe who have already been saved and, in fact, are “workers of injustice”, Francis said.

“Brothers and sisters, which side do we want to be on? We prefer the easy way of thinking only of ourselves or the narrow door of the Gospel, which puts our selfishness in crisis, but makes us capable of welcoming the true life that comes from God and makes us happy? Which side are we on?”, asked the Pope, asking that “Our Lady, who followed Jesus to the cross, help us to measure our life in Him, to enter into full and eternal life”.