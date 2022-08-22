“The Power Law”: How Venture Capital Changed the World

Engineer Nolan Bushnell was not 30 years old when he founded Atari. He was a typical Silicon Valley startup creator. The fate of the company, which would become synonymous with video games, was sealed in a meeting inside the bathtub Bushnell kept on the premises of his office in Sunnyvale, California.

No big deal for a company that made an effort to captivate its employees by always keeping a keg of beer on hand and hiring beautiful secretaries – all within the masculine youthful script of electronics nerds.

The video game Pong, embarrassingly rudimentary by today’s standards, was a hit in arcades in the early 1970s. Atari needed capital to develop its console, which would put video games not just in bars but in everyone’s homes, and entered the radar of venture capital investors.

Don Valentine, the legendary founder of Sequoia Capital, didn’t bother stripping down and jumping into the bathtub to discuss business with Bushnell. Meanwhile, another investor, from Boston, chose to stay out in his crisp white shirt and tie.

The episode, which took place in 1974, sums up why Silicon Valley, with its strengths and weaknesses, could only exist in California – and why the venture capital could only have originated in Silicon Valley.

Foolish East Coast executives, in their intimidating dark-wood-walled offices, lived on a planet thousands of light-years away from the world of the Valley’s new generation of entrepreneurs — a moat much wider than the 4,000 kilometers that separate New York from San Francisco.

Intel, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, Uber and countless other companies that revolutionized the economy and life in society in recent decades had their beginnings with the support of venture capitalists whose offices, to this day, are spread out around Sand Hill Road. , in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Inventions may occur elsewhere, but when it comes time to turn ideas into blockbusters, the "Valley is where the magic happens," writes Sebastian Mallaby in The Power Law: Venture Capital and Creating the New Future (Intrinsic, 608 pages). The journalist recounts the story of Silicon Valley from a new angle, starting not with startups and their founders, but with the investors who poured money into these companies when they were in their infancy.

These unicorn hunters don’t just borrow capital. They become business partners and help structure it. Not many startups survive, a small number become unicorns and a select few will one day reach the stratospheric values ​​of an Apple or an Amazon.

These few really successful ones multiply seed capital in such an overwhelming way that they largely offset the losses incurred by investors on their other bets. This is the power law that gives the book its name. As Mallaby summarizes, “winners advance at an exponential acceleration”.

An example is the accelerator Y Combinator: three quarters of its profits came from two of the 280 startups in which it invested capital. This is not a standard Wall Street banker’s business.

“Most financiers allocate capital based on quantitative analysis. Venture capitalists rarely worry about spreadsheets,” says Mallaby. “Most financiers estimate the value of a company by projecting cash flow. Venture capitalists often fund startups even before they have cash flow. Other financiers trade millions of dollars in paper assets in the blink of an eye. Venture capitalists take relatively small stakes in real companies and secure their position.”

Valentine, the one from the Atari bathtub dip, has the typical profile of a venture capitalist. He didn’t come from the financial sector nor was he a startup creator. He made his career as a sales representative for technology companies. He founded Sequoia in 1972 and was one of the pioneers of this new way of financing the birth of great companies. He was among the first to put money into Apple, Cisco and YouTube.

Mallaby has recognized competence to authoritatively unravel the history of venture capital. It is not limited to reporting facts and anecdotes, but seeks to analyze the origins and broad implications of this financial innovation that emerged in the 1950s.

The journalist, who was editor of the economist It’s from Financial Timeshas under his belt a great book on the history of hedge funds, More Money Than Godand a biography of Alan Greenspan, The Man Who Knew.

Venture capital, as Mallaby details, made it possible to overcome the obstacles of the so-called “innovator’s dilemma”. Large companies tend to only finance business development within their areas of expertise. At the same time, large banks finance only what they can estimate future value.

Take the case of Xerox. He came close to creating the personal computer, but shelved the project because it could ruin copier sales. But Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak had nothing to lose when they brought the Apple 2 to market – backed by Valentine.

This one, to his misfortune, left his participation in Apple relatively early. He pocketed a 13x return, selling his shares in 1979. Arthur Rock, the Valley’s other legendary venture capitalist, stayed until the company’s IPO at the end of the following year and earned a 378x return.

Despite its virtues, the world of venture capitalists bears similar original sins as the tech industry itself. It has recently gone through controversies involving two of its most promising stars, Uber and WeWork. Diversity is not their strong point either. Women in society positions or even in leadership positions are rare. Only 3% of the partners in these firms are black. “Given the importance of venture capital in shaping society, it needs to be more diverse,” says the author.

But, as Mallaby maintains, venture capitalists, driven by the megalomaniac desire to save humanity or the earthly ambition to buy a new Ferrari, are in fact helping to create a new future.