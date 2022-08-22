The problem for the stock after the end of the Selic bull cycle

The challenges for action Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) did not end even with the end of the cycle of increases in the Selic. It’s what to Money Times the analyst of Vitreous Bruno Guimaraes.

For him, the paper will not be priced again at the value of when the Selic was at 2% since the basic interest rate will not return to that level anytime soon. “The Selic rate can reach 7%”, he pointed out.

Currently, basic interest rates are at 13.75%, accumulating a rise of more than 10 percentage points (pp) since March 2021. At the last meeting, the Central Bank signaled that the tightening cycle is nearing its end.

It’s not just Selic

However, Guimarães, from Vitreo, sees the uncertain future for the Magazine Luiza not only because of Selic. For him, there is also the weight of foreign competition, which works with cheaper logistics.

Even so, he believes that Magazine Luiza can invest in logistics.

In addition, the low margins of the business make it difficult to reduce the price of products, he adds. “Remembering that companies with more leveraged cash flow are priced with the longest expectation, perhaps 2040,” he said.

However, the Vitreo analyst recognizes some difficulty in imagining the company’s performance in this period.

The company has also been making acquisitions. However, this performance requires cash. “The market punishes those who burn cash at a bad macro moment”, he said.

In this sense, traditional retailing or even e-commerce may not be the best option. “There are other opportunities on the radar, perhaps in pharmaceutical or clothing retail,” stated Guimarães.

