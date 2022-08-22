The Sandman Still Doesn’t Have a Renewal Guarantee, and Neil Gaiman Says Why

Despite all the success achieved by the first season of sandman at Netflix, a second year is not yet guaranteed. Asked why on Twitter, the producer and author of the comics that inspire the series, Neil Gaiman, stated that the issue is the high investment needed to keep the adaptation in the air. See below.

“Because Sandman is a very expensive show. And for Netflix to clear the money for another season, it has to perform incredibly well. So yeah, we’ve been on top of the world for the last few weeks. That still might not be enough.”wrote Gaiman.

sandman revolves around the people and places affected by Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the King of Dreams, in an attempt to correct the cosmic and human mistakes he made in his vast existence. The first season is available on Netflix.

