“They must be licking their lips”; Andreas’ situation at Fulham causes a surprise and reaches the Flamengo fans

The midfielder returned to England last month to sign for Fulham after ending his loan deal with Flamengo with Manchester United.

Andreas Pereira said goodbye to Flamengo almost two months ago, to return to English football. The midfielder left Rubro-Negro after the end of his loan contract with Manchester United and was acquired by Fulham. The London club paid £10m to sign the 26-year-old for four years, with an option to renew for another season. With the agreement, the beautiful-Brazilian that has left the Reds Devils after 10 years.

He was bought by United’s staff in 2012, when he was still playing at PSV, from the Netherlands. Before arriving at Flamengo, he passed through Granada, Valencia and Lazio, on loan. The midfielder played well for Fla and went out on a high, scoring a great goal in his farewell game. On June 29, Rubro-Negro beat Tolima, in Colombia, 1-0, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

The goal of the match was scored by Andreas, who stole a ball at the entrance of the area and finished beautifully, in the angle, with no chances for the opposing goalkeeper. A day later, he ended his contract and said goodbye to the Gávea team. There were those who defended his permanence, but most of the fans did not forget the failure in the final of Libertadores 2021, which ended up defining the loss of the title to Palmeiras.

A newcomer to Fulham, the athlete quickly found favor with London fans. With assistance and outstanding performance by the ex-Fla for one of the goals, the Cottagers defeated Brentford 3-2 this Saturday (20) and entered the G-4 of the Premier League. Andreas’ performance garnered positive comments from his current team’s fans on the Web. He had people sniping at United’s board and even defending a World Cup call-up. Look:

“Andreas Pereira is playing well at Fulham. The big bosses at Man United must be licking their lips at the prospect of re-signing him for £80m in a year or two after spending most of the last decade on loan.”

“Andreas Pereira’s impact on Fulham…

Very well floating in the attack, he clears the shots very easily and has a powerful dead ball”;

“It was 20 minutes of great quality for Fulham. Andreas Pereira plays and makes people play…”;

“Andreas rocking Fulham!”;

“Andreas P looks so good for Fulham”:

“Andreas Pereira is playing very well at Fulham and maybe he deserves to go to the cup”.