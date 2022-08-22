Thief says he used Carlinhos Maia’s posts to plan jewelry theft

The thief who stole diamonds and the luxury watch from the apartment of digital influencer Carlinhos Maia, in Maceió, told details of the crime. In a statement to the police, Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno confessed that he acted alongside two friends and used the comedian’s social networks to gather information.

“I had already been following the life of Seu Carlinhos through his social network. From what he posted, everything was correct, I saw that I could have an opportunity there”, said Eliabio. The images were released by the program Fantástico, from TV Globo, this Sunday (21/8).

The crime took place in May of this year and no one understood how the criminal had access to the digital influencer’s apartment.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Luiz Carlos Ferreira dos Santos, better known as Carlinhos Maia, born in 1991, is a Brazilian digital influencer, entrepreneur, actor and comedian. Born in Penedo, Alagoas, Carlinhos is considered an internet phenomenonReproduction / Instagram ****Foto-carlinhos-maia-humorista (6) Of simple origin, Carlinhos Maia was adopted by the couple Vírgílio and Maria when he was only two days old.Instagram/Play Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ****Foto-carlinhos-maia-humorista (4) In his youth, he began to publicize his daily life on social media, his family and residents of Vila Primavera, where he lived. Always with a lot of humor, the comedian made jokes about everything and began to attract the attention of netizens.reproduction ****Foto-carlinhos-maia-humorista (3) Carlinhos Maia Reproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ****Foto-carlinhos-maia-humorista (1) Due to his unique personality, the influencer’s success has earned him millions of followers, invitations to debut on television and the opportunity to travel around Brazil presenting shows with his play.Reproduction / Instagram ****Foto-Whindersson-Nunes-e-carlinhos-maia-e-tirulipa In 2018, the comedian won second place in the ranking of most watched stories in the world, behind none other than Kim Kardashian. In 2019, he joined the cast of Os Roni, from Multishow, and, some time later, starred, alongside his team, in the reality show Uma Vila de Novela, also from Multishow.Multishow/Disclosure Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ****Foto-carlinhos-maia-humorista (2) In 2020, the influencer reached the mark of 2 billion impressions on Instagram and currently has more than 24 million followers on the network.Playback / Instagram ****Photo-Carlinhos-Maia-e-lucas-guimarães (1) In February 2019, Maia came out as a homosexual and introduced Lucas Guimarães as a boyfriend. At the time, the two had been together for almost 10 years. In May of the same year, Lucas and Carlinhos were married in a civil ceremony.Playback / Instagram Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ****Foto-Whindersson-Nunes-e-carlinhos-maia (1) With the resounding success, several controversies also arose. In addition to holding parties during the pandemic, Carlinhos also lost dozens of sponsors and thousands of followers for liking a post that mocked the depression of fellow comedian Whindersson Nunes, with whom he was fighting.reproduction ****Foto-carlinhos-maia-humorista (9) In addition, the comedian was even sued by the artist Laudice Rocha after scratching, without authorization, the painting of the professional, exposed in a hotel. Although she claims she had permission from the site, Maia lost the lawsuit.Reproduction / Instagram Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner ****Photo-Carlinhos-Maia-e-lucas-guimarães (2) Recently, Carlinhos Maia revealed a crisis in the relationship with her husband Lucas. He was even caught with friends at a party without wearing a wedding ring. According to journalist Leo Dias, the shock in the marriage happened due to Lucas moving to São Paulo, where he went to study theater.reproduction ****Photo-Carlinhos-Maia-e-lucas-guimarães (3) “Carlinhos was used to always coming home, and me being there waiting for him. Now I’m not, because I live in São Paulo. But this is a phase, it will pass, it’s only six months and the love remains the same. I love him just as much and he loves me.”Disclosure 0

Eliabio Custódio said that he learned through social media that the apartment would be empty, because Carlinhos was hospitalized for cosmetic surgery, and her husband, Lucas Guimarães, was in Mexico for work. Before entering the building, he studied the neighborhood.

The thief only learned that the diamonds and watch he found were worth millions from the press.

Carlinhos Maia recovered the goods that had been stolen. The value of the jewelry is estimated at R$ 2.5 million. The author of the robbery is in prison in Maceió.

Even after what happened, the influencer and her husband, Lucas Guimarães, returned to live in the same apartment.