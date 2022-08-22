Ticiane Pinheiro shows Rafinha’s pajama party: “perfect”

Ticiane Pinheiro shows Rafa a pajama party after a big celebration

the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro showed that the celebration of his eldest daughter’s 13th birthday, Rafaella Justus, did not have time to finish! The girl made a lavish celebration last Friday (19). The party full of attractions brought a real piece of London, England, to São Paulo’s nightlife.

As the theme of the celebration was the land of the queen, the famous decorator Andréa Guima took care of the scenery, memories and details to transform Rafa’s desire into a party! But anyone who thinks that the celebrations ended there is wrong.

the daughter of Ticiane Pinheirofruit of the old marriage with the businessman and presenter Roberto Justus, showed that he really likes to celebrate! That’s because the little girl made at least three more celebrations for her 13th birthday.

In addition to the great party of the last few days, Rafaella had already won a pool party held in Miami, in the United States, on her birthday, on July 21. On the occasion, the intimate party was attended by the father, stepmother, Aat Paula Siebert and younger sister Vicky, two years old.

As soon as she returned from the holiday season abroad, Rafinha was welcomed by the famous mother with a beautiful cupcake. She then celebrated alongside Tici and her little sister Manuella, 3 years old. The little girl is the result of the presenter’s current marriage with the journalist César Tralli.

Now, almost a month after the official date of his birth. Rafinha, in addition to the official party that brought together family and friends in her homeland, won an “after party” with even more party! After the lavish event, the firstborn of Ticiane Pinheiro went to her mother’s house accompanied by a select group of friends, where the celebration continued.

Tici set up a charming “camp” in his living room to be the setting for Rafa’s sleepover. With personalized beds, and a beautiful decoration, the after party continued into the early hours. “To end the perfect day”, described Rafaella Justus. Mom even joked: “After the ballad party, there was still a pajama party at home”. The presenter also recorded the girls’ excitement around two-thirty in the morning.

