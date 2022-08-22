“Today I feel the thorn of betrayal”, says Ciro about former allies

During a meeting with activists and supporters this Sunday, 21, at Mercado São Sebastião, in Fortaleza, presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) expressed bitterness with some of his old alliances in Ceará. The moment also had the participation of the candidate for the Government of Ceará, Roberto Cláudio (PDT).

“I am a person with feelings. And today my personal feelings here in Ceará are very painful. What I did for certain people, I gave everything and created conditions for these people to shine. And today I feel the thorn of betrayal”, reported the presidential candidate.

The pedestrian also commented on the statement given to the TV show Roda Viva, on TV Cultura. At the time, he stated that he sometimes thought it best to hand over the Government to Captain Wagner (UB).

“That is a condition of an expression of my soul”, he pondered. Then, when asked by the report about the non-support of his brother and senator Cid Gomes (PDT) for RC’s candidacy, Ciro said that he did not want to comment on the matter.

