Tomato flu affects more than 100 children in India

Reproduction: pexels – 05/03/2022 See more details on what is behind the new outbreak, which takes place in India

An unknown virus has already caused tomato flu (or tomato fever) in 108 children in India. The information was first published in the scientific journal The Lancet, as reported by the authors of the article “Tomato Flu Outbreak in India”.

According to the document, the largest number of infected is in the state of Kerala, where 82 children under the age of 5 were diagnosed with the disease between May 6 and July 22 this year.

In addition, in the state of Odisha, the infection has already reached 26 children aged 1 to 9 years, according to the Regional Center for Medical Research in Bhubaneswar.

The greatest hypotheses to explain the disease point out that it is not a new virus, but a later effect of the disease. chikungunya

or dengue in children. Manifestations of the disease appear as high fever, skin rashes and severe joint pain.

Even so, the hypothesis that it is a new variant of the virus

disease-causing hand-foot-mouth

which usually affects people with the same profile as the tomato flu.

Editor – BBC News World The disease is classified as “very contagious” and the recommendation is isolation for up to seven days.

According to scientists, the illness

is considered “very contagious”. The recommendation is that an isolation of up to seven days is carried out, counting from the beginning of symptoms, for confirmed or suspected cases.

“As with other viral infections, other symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, joint swelling, body aches, and common flu-like symptoms that are similar to those manifested in dengue. […] Tomato flu is a self-limiting disease and there is no specific drug to treat it.

“Given the similarities with hand-foot-and-mouth disease, if the outbreak of tomato flu

in children

is not controlled and avoided, transmission can lead to serious consequences, spreading to adults as well,” they state in the article.