Top Ukrainian intelligence official found dead

A regional head of the Ukrainian SBU intelligence service was found dead at his home in central Ukraine, the prosecution said on Sunday.

Oleksandr Nakonechny was found by his wife with gunshot wounds on Saturday in a room in his apartment in the town of Kropivnitski after she heard gunshots, the prosecution said on Telegram.

Police opened an investigation but did not provide further details about the death. A local politician, Andrii Lavrus, wrote on Telegram that Nakonechny had shot himself in the head.

The information could not be confirmed immediately.





Nakonechny had headed the SBU in the Kirovograd region in the center of the country since January 2021.

In July, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky fired SBU head Ivan Bakanov, who was also his childhood friend, on the grounds that he was not doing enough to protect the agency from Russian spies and collaborators.

Zelensky said he was going to review the SBU staff. Several high-ranking officials at the agency have been laid off in recent months.



