Understand what ‘greenwashing’ is and how to find out if a company is trying to scam you | finance

“It’s more than false advertising,” says Marcos Felipe Falcão, a professor at the Administration Department at the Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE). “Because it’s not just me, as a consumer, who is being harmed. They are all the inhabitants of Earth. Even unintentionally, I end up funding companies that are harming the planet,” he continues to seek to contextualize what makes the practice of greenwashing so problematic. Along with other professors at UFRPE and Master’s student Sebastião de Freitas Netto – the creator of the enterprise – Marcos is one of the authors of a meta-analysis that delved into dozens of academic articles on greenwashing to systematize knowledge about it.

Translated into Portuguese sometimes as “green makeup”, greenwashing is a series of strategies adopted by companies to try to build a favorable image for their products and services by claiming that they do more for the environment than they actually do – often with the aim of conscious of diverting consumers’ attention from practices that are not always virtuous.

As far as is known, the term debuted in environmental jargon in 1986, in an essay by American activist Jay Westervelt. In the text, he criticized a hotel where he stayed during a trip to Samoa that appealed to the ecological conscience of guests so that they avoid changing their towels frequently on the grounds that this would lead to water savings. In addition to poor environmental results in the context of a large hotel operation, the biggest beneficiaries would be the hotel owners, who would reduce their costs. The hypocrisy appalled the environmentalist.

Almost 40 years later, the temptation to use fake environmental postures as a sales pitch is growing. “We have seen that consumers are becoming more and more demanding [em relação às práticas socioambientais das empresas]”, says the content specialist of the Akatu Institute, Bruno Yamanaka. One after the other, several studies corroborate Bruno’s perception.

A survey conducted by Nielsen Media Research in 2015 revealed that 66% of consumers globally would be willing to pay more for environmentally friendly products. A 2017 survey by SPC Brasil showed that 71% of respondents preferred to buy from companies committed to socio-environmental actions.

Together with the GlobeScan consultancy, Akatu itself has been collecting information on the weight of socio-environmental issues for Brazilian consumers through the Healthy and Sustainable Living survey. According to the 2021 edition, more than 86% of Brazilians want to reduce their personal environmental impact – more than the global average of 73% – and 60% are willing to pay more for products from brands that work to improve society. and the environment.

know more

More consumers and higher prices. It is not surprising, therefore, that a significant number of companies give in to the temptation to “make up” their products.

According to the report “Mentira Verde”, published by the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) about three years ago, a survey evaluated 509 products from the segments of hygiene and cosmetics, cleaning and housewares, sold in supermarkets in Rio and São Paulo. , whose labels had at least one socio-environmental claim. Practically half of them (48%) practiced some form of greenwashing – in the housewares category, the problem was more prevalent, being found in three out of every four products surveyed.

The problem is worldwide. At the beginning of last year, the European Commission conducted a sweep of the websites of companies in various industries to analyze the environmental claims of these businesses. In 42% of cases, the information was considered exaggerated, false or misleading.

“The problem has a considerable dimension and has been increasing and the answers to solve it are very timid in the face of consumer expectations”, says the coordinator of sustainable consumption at Idec, Rafael Arantes, noting that brands are not always simply lying to consumers. consumers.

The most frequent problem found by the Idec survey was the lack of substantiation of claims made on product labels. “It is still shy what companies do in terms of demonstrating that their practices are sustainable. Without this, it ends up being much more of a marketing claim than a guarantee that its products are, in fact, sustainable”, he adds.

Lack of guidance from governments

One of the problems is that there is still a lack of clearer guidance on what companies can and cannot do. “Although the Consumer Defense Code prohibits misleading advertising, it is generic. We need specific legislation on [alegações ambientais]. This is a long discussion and we are far behind in this debate”, says Professor Marcos Falcão, adding that more than one bill in this sense has already been presented in Congress, but, so far, none of them has advanced.

The lack of a body that regulates the environmental communication of companies was also highlighted by Rafael. “There really is no monitoring or addressing [da prática do greenwashing] by the Brazilian government”, he emphasizes.

Even outside Brazil, understanding of the issue is still incipient. It hasn’t even been a year since the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published its “Guidance on Environmental Claims on Goods and Services”. , codifying a series of principles that, if not eliminated, reduce “the likelihood that companies will deceive their consumers”.

Through the One Planet network, the United Nations (UN) created a working group that has been focusing on defining communication guidelines with consumers for sustainable products and services.

List helps identify greenwashing

One of the biggest difficulties in dealing with greenwashing when facing a supermarket shelf is the labyrinthine nature of the problem.

Between 2007 and 2010, the Canadian consultancy TerraChoice (later absorbed by UL Solutions) produced a list of the “Seven Sins of Greenwashing”, creating a typology of the main greenwashing practices. The list has become a sort of informal reference for anyone interested in the subject and helps to identify problematic best practices:

1 – Camouflaged cost: when a product is suggested to be “green” based on a restricted set of attributes, without taking into account other issues that are equally or even more relevant.

Example: Paper manufacturers point out that their product comes from planted forests, but do not mention the use of aggressive chemicals in the bleaching process.

2 – Lack of proof: it is committed when a company does not provide readily accessible evidence to support its environmental claims.

Example: Several products claim to have recycled material in their composition without providing evidence.

3 – Inaccuracy: happens when an environmental statement is ill-defined or vague to the point that its real meaning is unclear to consumers.

Example: Products that claim to be “natural” or “green” without explaining what they mean.

4 – Irrelevance: it is the fault committed by companies that make environmental claims that are of no importance because they are already mandatory or common practices.

Example: Deodorants or aerosols that claim to be “CFC-free” even though the use of CFCs has been banned for several years.

5 – Lesser of two evils: when a particular example of an intrinsically unsustainable product category is classified as “less harmful”.

Example: Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) that claim to be less “drunk” than other cars in this class.

6 – Lie: when an environmental claim is simply made up.

Example: Car manufacturers involved in “dieselgate”.

7 – Cult of false labels: arises when a product’s label includes words or images that give the impression that it has certifications it doesn’t actually have.

Examples: Companies that declare that they do not test animals and include images similar to the seals of certifiers.

If it ended there, it would be enough. But this, according to Master’s student Sebastião Netto, is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Developed as part of his master’s thesis at UFRPE, the meta-analysis of the scientific literature on greenwashing sought to further refine the classification of the phenomenon.

According to him, the most common way is to make up products and services through advertising campaigns or labels that contain claims or have been carried out loaded with images and symbologies associated with the environmental cause. “On the product level, we have this issue that is the green labels and communications, full of images and sounds that refer to nature, and those slogans that say that that product is environmentally friendly without saying why”, he summarizes.

There is, however, a second level of complexity, which is when companies bring greenwashing into their business policies and practices. “When it goes to the company level, it gets more difficult, because it requires seeing the reports and having the multidisciplinary technical knowledge to really understand it”, he continues.

“Companies exploit consumers’ ignorance. They put the positive data and the consumer ends up only seeing a part”, says Ana Regina Bezerra Ribeiro, who was a co-supervisor of Sebastião and who also signs the article.

Be careful and take a step back

Keeping your eye out and always being on the lookout for inaccurate and/or suspicious claims seems to be the most important tip to not end up buying a pig in a poke. A dose of skepticism is the main recommendation.

“Of course, the ideal would be to have all the relevant information available, but it is important for the consumer to play an active role and reflect on what he is buying”, says Bruno Yamanaka, advising to be especially wary of the use of unclear language and catchphrases.

The Akatu representative also advises looking for the presence of recognized certifications when buying and researching whenever you come across an unfamiliar seal on a product’s label. “It may seem difficult, but when you get into the habit, you start to be more attentive,” he says. “There are a series of seals that have credibility and support, such as the seals for organic production and energy efficiency”, says Rafael, from Idec.

Another way to try to avoid greenwashing is to call manufacturers’ customer service channels whenever you come across a product with hard-to-substantiate claims. “That’s what we did [na pesquisa de 2019]”, he informs, adding that this – in times of ESG – is also a way of putting pressure on companies to improve their transparency. “It’s a very clear way of charging companies,” he says.

Startup wants to help in this fight

All of this takes time and patience from the consumer. But catching cases of greenwashing can get easier. One of the objectives of the work carried out by the UFRPE researchers is precisely to develop a methodology that allows the identification of problematic practices.

Called the Greenwashing Accusation Score, the idea was one of those selected by the Centelha Program to receive funding and create a startup that will assess the communication of companies and identify problematic situations. “It would not be a punitive tool, but a diagnostic tool, so that you know the situation of your company in terms of processes and products”, says Professor Ana.

Marcos Falcão admits that he still lacks ground to get the idea off the ground and that the group has been working with students from the computing course to develop an algorithm capable of automating the process. “We are still testing to launch a prototype. We have a couple of years of development ahead of us,” he admits.