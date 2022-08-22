US authorities detain 27 Cuban ferrymen trying to enter the country – News













Twenty-seven Cuban ferrymen were detained by US authorities in the state of Florida, according to local press reports on Sunday (21).

Miami Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office holder Walter Slosar announced on Twitter that members of US federal agencies responded to two Cuban immigrant landings in the Florida Keys.

The official explained that the arrival of the 27 Cuban ferrymen took place on Saturday (20), specifically on landings in Key Largo and Marquesas Keys. None of them are injured and all were in good health.















The US Coast Guard also reported that more than 200 Cuban ferrymen who arrived in various vessels during the last week off the coast of Florida have been repatriated.

Additionally, as of October 1, 2021, the Coast Guard has detained 4,440 Cubans off the coast of Florida.

